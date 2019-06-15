Acetate Salt Market 2026 Consumption Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Forecast, and Applications

Acetate salts are low toxic compounds that provide good buffering properties—ability to maintain solutions at relatively constant pH despite changes in acid or base concentration. Acetate salts are clear and colorless crystals or liquid (in aqueous form) derived from acetic acid.

Market Dynamics

The global market for acetate salts is primarily driven by growing demand of food, chemicals and construction industry. It is used to neutralize sulfuric acid in the textile industry. Moreover it is used as a barrier to water in the concrete structures across the globe.

Other factors including rapid depletion of fresh water reserves in countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East fueling demand for acetate salt for water treatment, to recover magnesium salt from brine and aluminum salt from aluminum hydroxide by various industries to reduce investment made for raw water treatment equipment installation.

Among product types, sodium acetate segment dominates the acetate salt market. Factors such as extensive application in food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and cosmetics industry, makes sodium acetate the largest segment in the global acetate salt market.

Among end-user industries, pharmaceuticals industry is currently the largest consumer of acetate salt and is also expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2016-2024). Acetate salts are widely used in production of various types of drugs. Rapidly growing pharmaceuticals industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and South America has in turn resulted in high demand for acetate salt in these regions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of consumption in 2016, North America dominated the market, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe, respectively.

Asia-Pacific, currently the second largest market, is expected to witness maximum growth rate during the forecast period (2016-2024). Owing to factors such as rapid industrialization & urbanization, growing population, dynamic economic development and improved standard of living, Asia-Pacific is currently witnessing significant rise in all major end-user segment of acetate salt market such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and water treatment industries, laboratories textile industries, dyes industries and rubber industries, among others.

The market of acetate salt is highly fragmented, with the presence of only few global players. Majority of the players in this market are local players, with better access to distribution in their local market.

Major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are Jost Chemicals, Dow Chemicals Company, Shepherd Chemical Company, Karn Chem Corporation, Chang Shu Nan Hu Chemical Co., Ltd., Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical, NOAH Technologies Corporation, Allan Chemical Corporation, CABB GmbH, Nantong Zhongwang Additives Co., Ltd, Shanxi FanRongFu Chemical Factory, etc

