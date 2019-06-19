Acetophenone Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth By 2026

Acetophenone (C6H5COCH3) is one of the simplest compounds, which is in the form of a slightly oily liquid. This liquid forms crystals at low temperature. Acetophenone has an odor similar to sweet orange or jasmine with a bitter taste.

Market Dynamics

Acetophenone is soluble in alcohol, glycerol, fatty oils, ether, and chloroform. As per the Hazardous Substances Data Bank (HSDB), acetophenone is highly soluble in water and it is biodegradable. These properties result in increasing demand for acetophenone in perfumery items such as lotions, soaps, other body care products, and fragrances. Due to increasing disposable income, the demand for personal care products is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, some of the major challenges that will negatively affect the global acetophenone market growth are the harmful health hazards associated with this chemical compound, which include direct contact with acetophenone that might cause illness such as severe eye and skin irritation, effects on the central nervous system, and high level exposure that might cause unconsciousness. These challenges might hamper growth of the global acetophenone market during the forecast period.

Market Outlook

In 2015, the U.S. generated a sales of around US$ 14.5 billion from beauty and personal care products. Therefore, North America region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global acetophenone market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Europe is expected to witness high growth rate in terms of value in the global acetophenone market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global acetophenone market include Eni, INEOS, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Novapex, SI Group, RUTGERS Group, Haicheng Liqi Carbon, and Zhongliang

