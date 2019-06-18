Acidity regulators commonly known as sour agents are extensively used in food and beverage industries for variety of applications, such as processed fruits & vegetables, dairy products, infant food, non-alcoholic beverages, and others. Most of the acids are extracted from fermented fruits and synthetically processed into acidity regulators. They are used to stabilize or to alter the pH of food products to inhibit multiplication of pathogens and to improve shelf life of final processed food product. Broad range of acidity regulators are manufactured from mineral acid, organic acid, and alkalis as per the requirement of end product. Apart from using it as preservative, acidity regulators are also used as a taste modifier and flavoring agent in confectionary items & condiments.

Key drivers such as rapid acceptance of ready to eat foods and beverages, increasing consumer spending on packaged foods, increasing demand for natural food ingredients by food processing industries, technological advancement in manufacturing process, and shifting preference towards natural acidity regulators are expected to fuel growth of global acidity regulators during the forecast period. Strict government regulations across regions and fluctuating raw material prices may restrain growth of acidity regulators market.

Acidity Regulators Market Outlook

North America and Europe region are dominant markets for acidity regulators. Strict government regulations on food additives in North America and European economies may hamper growth of some acid regulators in these regions. North America and Europe acidity regulators market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for acid regulators. Rapidly increasing food and beverage industries in emerging economies such as China and India along with increasing urban population is expected to create potential opportunity for growth of acidity regulators market in this region. Increasing number of unorganized manufacturers in Asia region is restraining the growth of acidity regulator market.

Middle East and Africa is expected to show significant growth in global acidity regulators market, due to growing consumer awareness about processed food in these regions.

Key players in Global Acidity Regulators Market

Key players are consistently improving their product portfolio in acidity regulator market. Some of the major companies operating acidity regulator market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (Wild Flavors), Cargill Incorporated , Tate & Lyle Plc, Junbunzlauer, ATP Group, Celrich Products Pvt Ltd, Chemelco International B.V., F.B.C Industries Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., Bertek Ingredient Incorporation, and Mylan N.V among others.

