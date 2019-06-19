Active Phased Array Radar (APAR) Market by Applications, Vertical Type, and by Regions, 2016–2026 (US$ Million)

Active Phased Array Radar (APAR) is a ship borne multifunction 3D radar. APAR has four fixed non-rotating sensor arrays (faces), fixed on a pyramidal structure. Each face consists of 3424 transmit/receive (TR) modules operating at X band frequencies. APAR has a wide application in the military and defense sector.

Increasing application of APAR in the defense and military sector is a major driver for growth of the market

The primary application area of Active Phased Array Radar (APAR) is in the defense sector. Governments across various economies are focusing on increasing investment in their military sector, in order to strengthen their defense system, which will allow them to better defend in times of war. For instance, according to the April 2017 fact sheet released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure was valued at US$1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% as compared to 2015. APAR is mainly the implementation of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) in radars. AESA is a type of phased array antenna that is controlled by a computer. The radio beam can be electronically steered into different direction without actual physical movement of the antenna. AESA is more advanced and sophisticated version of the Passive Electrically Scanned Array (PESA). The APAR radar system can spread signal emissions across a wider range of frequencies, which makes them more difficult to detect over background noise, allowing ships and aircraft to radiate powerful radar signals while still remaining stealthy. APAR’s missile guidance capability supports the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) and the SM-2 Block IIIA missile. Most of the radar systems used in modern combat aircraft are using APAR (radar by application of AESA systems). Hence, the APAR market is majorly driven by the defense sector.

Active Phased Array Radar (APAR): Regional Insight

On the basis of geography, the APAR market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa.

Europe held the largest market share in the global Active Phased Array Radar (APAR) in 2017. APAR is an advanced and effective radar system used in the naval defense sector. The technology is already adapted and implemented by the navy, in countries in the Europe region. APAR is operational in the four Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) LCF De Zeven Provinciën class frigates, three German Navy F124 Sachsen class frigates, and three Royal Danish Navy Ivar Huitfeldt class frigates, since late 2000s. APAR is the first naval AESA radar that gives a hemispheric coverage of out to 150 km. It is capable of searching, tracking and supporting of Evolved SeaSparrow Missiles (ESSM) and Standard Missiles SM-2, simultaneously. During a missile testing held in March 2005 by the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN), APAR radar system was successful in guiding two ESSM and two SM-2 simultaneously to various targets. RNLN carried out three tests scenarios on board of “De Zeven Provinciën”. APAR engaged two drones by guiding four missiles simultaneously to the targets, using only one of its four faces.

This advanced technology radar system is currently only operational in the naval defense of European countries and also is developed and manufactured by Thales Nederland, which is a Europe-based company. Thus, this makes Europe the largest market for APAR, North America is anticipated to be the second-largest region in the APAR market, owing to increasing investment by the government in the U.S. for development of its defense sector. For instance, according to the April 2017 fact sheet released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2016, total U.S. expenditure was valued at US$ 611 Billion, which was one third of the total military expenditure in the world. Thus, growth in the government’s spending for state-of-the art military defense systems it is also expected to significantly increase demand for APAR in the region, leading to growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the APAR market. China and India are the growth engines in the Asia Pacific region. China is expected to be a major contributor in terms of revue share in the Asia Pacific market. This is owing to China been the second-largest defense sector, in the world. According to the April 2017 fact sheet released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China had the second-highest military spending accounting for US$ 215 billion in 2016. According to the September 2017 report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in the 2017-2018 Budget, US$ 55.85 Billion was allocated to the defense sector. Hence, development of the defense sector in these economies is expected to lead to high growth of the Active Phased Array Radar (APAR) market in the region, over the forecast period.

Active Phased Array Radar (APAR): Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the APAR market are Thales Nederland, Anokiwaves, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Thales Nederland is a major key player operating in the Active Phased Array Radar (APAR). APAR is typically paired with Thales Nederland’s SMART-L passive electronically scanned array radar (which operates at L band frequencies). SMART-L is a long-range Volume Search Radar (VSR) that is able to provide volume search and tracking out to 480 km. The combination of the two radars, one at the X-Band frequency (in APAR) and one at the L-Band frequency (in SMART-L PESA), provides optimal combination of complementary capabilities. The Thales Nederland’s APAR systems are operational in naval defense of Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands.