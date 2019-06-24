Adaptive Clothing Market 2018 Extensive Analysis On Global Industries And New Market Opportunities Till 2026

Adaptive clothing are garments designed for people with physical disabilities and the infirm, elderly, and post-surgery patients. These people prefer adaptive clothing, owing to difficulty in dressing or undressing themselves. Adaptive clothing includes adaptive pants and tops, open back clothing, locking clothing, and others. These clothes are generally replaced with Velcro or magnetic closures from zippers and buttons.

Demand for adaptive clothing is high from hospitals as such clothing is convenient for caregivers, nurses or hospice staff to undress or dress patients. Adaptive clothing is preferred by patients suffering from diseases such as arthritis, paraplegics, and quadriplegics. Clothing has a crucial role for patients to get treatment. Because the adaptive clothes have openings, it makes easier for the doctors to attach any medical equipment to the patient’s body without sacrificing dignity. Thus, it helps to get the quicker access to the medical devices.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global adaptive clothing market during the forecast period, owing to increasing geriatric population. Adaptive clothing is preferred by elderly people that have difficulty in wearing clothes. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the projected growth of geriatric population aged 85 and above in the Europe is 40 million by 2050 from 14 to 19 million by 2020. Therefore, increasing geriatric population is expected to propel demand for adaptive clothing.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period, owing to significant demand for adaptive clothing in the region. The significant demand for adaptive clothing in the region is attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases such as arthritis. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 54.4 million adults in the U.S. suffered from arthritis during 2013-2015. Arthritis patients find it difficult to lift up their arms or to do any kind of physical movements, which makes difficult for them to wear normal clothes. Therefore, adaptive clothing that are without buttons, snaps or zippers are preferred for arthritis patients.

Key players operating in the global adaptive clothing include, Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Adaptions By Adrian, Professional fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confort, Buck & Buck, PVH Corp., and others.

