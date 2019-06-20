Adult Incontinence Products Market Foresees Skyrocketing Growth in the Coming Years

Adult incontinence products include pads, disposable underwear, diapers, and others. These products are designed for people suffering from incontinence, which refers to the involuntary excretion of urine or bowel contents.

Rising incontinence problems in aging population coupled with growing geriatric population globally, are the major growth drivers for the global adult incontinence market. According to the National Center for Health Statistics report in 2014, over 50% of population aged 65 and above struggle with incontinence in the U.S. In addition, according to United Nations Organization for Economic and Social Affairs, the world population aged over 60 years was around 962 million in 2017, significant increase from 1980, which was numbered 382 million. Furthermore, the number of older populace is expected to double by 2050, and is projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion. This growing geriatric population is expected to enhance demand for adult incontinence products, globally.

The advanced disposable adult incontinence products are gaining momentum over the past years and are potential market opportunity for key players to enhance its product portfolio to increase revenue. For instance, in September 2017, Procter and Gamble’s Always Discreet brand launched Always Discreet Boutique, a bladder leak underwear for women who experience bladder leaks. This product is similar to regular underwear in regards with discretion, softness, and thinness.

Low awareness and social stigma associated with the use of incontinence products is the major factor hampering growth of the market, globally. However, many initiatives are undertaken by public and private organization to increase awareness on importance of such products. For instance, in May 2017, Procter & Gamble Co. launched an advertising campaign to counter negative perception of bladder leak problem in women and encourage them to buy incontinence products.

Among end-user women segment held dominant position in 2017, in the adult incontinence market globally. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence in women as compared to men. According to the statistics published by Office on Women Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2012, urinary incontinence is twice more common in women than in men. This in turn is increasing demand for women incontinence products.

The global adult incontinence market was valued at US$ 9.7 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2025.

Asia Pacific held market share of 26% in the global adult incontinence products market in 2017. In addition, the region is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing aging population in the region. According to the study conducted by Asia Development Bank, elderly population in Asia is projected to reach nearly 923 million by 2050.

Europe accounted a significant market share in the global adult incontinence products market in 2017. This is owing to rising initiatives of major players to launch new and innovative products with advanced technology to meet the rising demand for incontinence products. For instance, in November 2017, TENA brand’s premium briefs, protective underwear, and heavy pad incontinence products featured with TENA ConfioAir percent breathable technology, which allows excess moisture to evaporate that helps to maintain skin’s natural moisture balance and improve comfort for wearers.

Major players operating in the global adult incontinence market include DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Abena A/S, Hollister Incorporated, Covidien plc, Hengan Group, Ontex International, and Kao Corporation among others.