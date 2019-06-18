Aerosol Cans Market Breakdown by Application and Geography (2018-2026)

Aerosols are homogeneous, crystalline particles made up of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in the air or another gas. Aerosols find applications in paints, perfumes, room fresheners, medical products, deodorants, and so on. Aerosol cans are handheld containers that release aerosol. Aerosol cans shield products from external conditions such as moisture, heat, dust, and other contaminants during transportation.

Increasing demand for personal care products drives the demand for aerosol cans. Growing use of aerosol cans in paints, medical products, food, adhesives, and vehicles are augmenting the growth of the market. Rising demand for household and personal care products is also expected to have a positive impact on the aerosols market but the presence of fluorocarbons named hydro fluoroalkanes (HFA) is projected to restrain the demand. Emission of CFC is a major disadvantage of aerosols. Aerosols are also found to be inflammable, toxic, and explosive.

Aluminum is the most commonly used material for aerosols cans production due to lightweight coupled with improved safety and hygiene features. Liquefied gas propellant segment holds a major market share. Liquefied gas propellants aid in maintaining the performance of spray during the lifespan of aerosol cans, owing to which it witnesses significant demand in the aerosol cans market. Bottles and cans are the most used forms of aerosol packaging types.

Rising demand for air care products along with personal care products such as shaving and depilatories, hair care products, skin care products, and deodorants are expected to create a positive impact on the market for aerosol cans. Use of aerosol as spray paints in construction and automobile industries display the widespread demand for aerosol cans. Aerosol cans are also used to store pain relievers and asthma inhalers.

Market Outlook

Europe dominates the global aerosol cans market primarily due to the high demand for personal care products in this region. The use of deodorants in developed countries such as the U.K. and Germany has led to technical advancements in the aerosol cans market. The presence of major companies such as Unilever and Nivea has resulted in rise in demand for aerosol cans in this region

Increasing awareness regarding personal upkeep and hygiene has led to the growth of aerosol cans market in China and India. Around 70% of the Indian population lives in rural areas. This provides the companies with large untapped markets in Asia. Demand for deodorants and other healthcare products is increasing due to the changing lifestyle trends and rising focus on hygiene, together with increasing product availability. These factors drive the market growth in Asia Pacific, making it the fastest growing market for aerosol cans. The Australian community is highly affected by asthma on a large scale, which results in increasing use of asthma inhalers that in turn bolsters the aerosol cans market

Urbanization coupled with technological advancements is boosting the use of aerosol cans in the household as well as personal care segments across the Middle East. Developments put forth by several manufacturers and higher living standards & buying power of the people sparkle the demand for aerosol cans in the region

Some of the major players in the global aerosol cans market include Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Crown WestRock Company (U.S.), Nampak Ltd. (South Africa), Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited (Luxembourg), BWAY Corporation (U.S.), Colep Portugal S.A. (Portugal), and Exal Corporation (U.S.). Companies adopt certain strategies such as new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and investments to cope up with the increasing demand for aerosol cans in the emerging markets.

