Air Treatment Products Market Reviewed for 2018 with Industry Outlook to 2026

Air treatment products comprise equipments that provide clean air by removing the contaminants and micro-organisms. Purifiers, humidifiers, and de-humidifiers removes the contaminants such as dirt, clay particles, and provide the breathable air of a defined quality. Humidifiers and dehumidifiers maintain the moisture level in the air and inhibit the growth of micro-organisms. Other products in the air treatment market include air blow dryers, air heater, air blowers, and cooling fans. According to Tyndall Manchester’s report published in May 2016, on air conditioning demand assessment stated that the global air conditioning market was valued at around US$ 97.7 billion in 2013.

Weather plays an important role in air treatment products such as cooling fans, air conditioners, and air heaters. Hence, demand for residential air treatment products such as air conditioners and cooling fans increses during the summer.

Air treatment products are advantageous for people suffering from breathing disorders such as allergy and asthma and to eliminate or reduce second-hand tobacco smoke. Technological advancements such as app-enabled, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled air treatment products are gaining significant traction, due to their portability. For instance, in December 2016, Samsung Electronics launched a wind free wall mounted air conditioner, which is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled through Samsung’s Smart Home app.

Market Dynamics

A major driver for growth of the global air treatment products market is rising temperature due to global warming, which is propelling demand for the air conditioners. According to HDFC Bank Advisory Group, from 2007 to 2017, Indian room air conditioner market has grown at a CAGR of 12.6%. Increasing demand for industrial clean rooms is contributing towards the global air treatment products market growth. Typically used in scientific research and industrial production, clean rooms provide a controlled environment with a low level of pollutants such as dust, airborne microbes, aerosol particles, and chemical vapors. Along with air conditioners, these clean rooms are also equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) and Ultra Low Penetration Air (ULPA) filters.

However, high cost of the air treatment product such as an air conditioner is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. According to HDFC Bank Advisory Group, a consumer durable sector report – 2017, India has only 4% penetration of air conditioners in consumer durable sector.

Market Outlook

According to global air treatment products market analysis, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the market in 2017. Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of an electronics giant such as Daikin, Samsung, and LG.

Among end user, the residential segment is projected to gain major traction over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for portable air coolers, cooling fans, and air conditioners. Increasing disposable income among middle-class income population along with chaning lifestyle and increasing health awareness are the factors propelling demand for residential air treatment products. The commercial is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global air treatment products market. The Carbon Trust speculates that 40% of commercial floor space will be air-conditioned by 2020, as compared to 10% in 1994.

Key players in Global Air Treatment Products Market

Key players operating in the global air treatment products market include Atlas Copco AB, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Eureka Forbes, Blue Star Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Emerson Electric Company, Goodman Manufacturing Company, and De’Longhi S.p.A.

