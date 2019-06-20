Aircraft Lubricant Market 2026 Sales Overview, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Analysis

Aircraft Lubricant Market: Introduction

Lubricants are organic compounds that are used to reduce friction and withstand extreme temperature between the surfaces. These lubricants are available in the form of greases and oils for applications in gas turbine, piston, hydraulic, wheel bearing, and others.

Aircraft Lubricant Market: Dynamics

Rising number of passengers travelling via aircrafts across the globe is expected to increase demand for aircrafts, which in turn, would propel demand for aircraft lubricants in the global market. According to the World Bank, in 2017, 3.9 billion passengers travelled through aircrafts, which increased from 3.4 billion passengers in 2015, globally.

Apart from its basic functions such as reducing friction, sealing, cooling, cleaning, and facilitating protection for moving parts, other vital functions such as constant viscosity and thermal stability during the time of high temperature and pressure is expected to increase demand for aircraft lubricants in the global market in the near future.

Aircraft Lubricant Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for major share in the aircraft lubricant market, owing to rising passenger traffic in the U.S., which may propel demand for aircrafts, thereby increasing demand for aircraft lubricant in the global market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing investments in the aircraft industry and growing tourism industry, specifically in emerging economies such as China and India.

Aircraft Lubricant Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market include Shell Inc., Aviation Chemical Solutions, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Avioparts, Kluber, Morris Lubricants, The Chemours Company, and Molykote.

Major players in the market are adopting strategies such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and others to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

