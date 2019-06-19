Aircraft Tire Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2026

Aircraft tire is highly engineered and complex parts of the aircraft. The raw materials involved in manufacturing of aircraft tire include steel, cord fabric, natural or artificial rubber, and other chemicals. Aircraft tire have cords, which serve as reinforcing material in the tire that provides dimensional stability, supporting the aircraft weight, as well as keeping the tire in shape on different road conditions.

One of the major factors affecting growth of the aircraft tire market size is growth in the aviation sector. Aircrafts are prominently used in commercial, industrial, and defence sectors. One the major factors affecting the aircraft market is significant increase in the air passengers.

The recent past has witnessed growth in the airline industry, particularly in the commercial airlines. Increasing globalization and high economic growth has led to rising number of people travelling through aeroplanes. According to World Bank Organization, in 2017, the world GDP was 3.0% up from 2.4% in 2016. In addition to this, declining airline fare also plays a major role in growth of air passengers, globally.

Growing travel and tourism industry is also one of the major factors for growth in the airline industry. Passengers prefer airways as it more convenient and less time consuming way of travelling. For instance, according to a 2016 report of economic impact by World Travel & Tourism Council, the leisure travel spending in 2015 accounted for 76.6% of the direct travel tourism GDP, globally, whereas, business travel spending accounted for 23.4%, globally. Another application area for aircrafts is transportation.

Government of various countries are focusing on increasing investments in the defense sector such as in air defense equipment and others. According to National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, in India, an increase of 5.3% was reported in the budget for defense in the year 2017-2018, compared to 2016-2015, accounting for around US$ 41 Bn, out of which 22.5% is the estimated investment in the Air Force.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growth in the aviation industry in Asia Pacific is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market. India, China, and Japan are the major growth engines in this region. According to International Air Transport Association, 2015, demand for air transport is expected to be highest in the Asia Pacific region and is predicted to outpace both Europe and North America by 2034.