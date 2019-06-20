AISG Connector Market Share – Global Industry Size Report 2026

AISG connectors are screw coupling connectors that are designed according to the standards specified by the Antenna Interface Standards Group (AISG). AISG develops and maintains a standard for digital remote control and observes antenna line devices in the wireless industry. There are two types of AISG connectors, namely plug connectors and socket connectors, which are also known as male plug (pin contacts) and female receptacle (socket contacts), respectively. AISG connectors have 3 to 8 contacts or 12 to 14 contacts for connection. However, AISG connectors with 8 contacts are more commonly used in devices.

AISG connectors are used in major applications such as cellular phone base stations, and signal and power supply systems. Furthermore, AISG connectors are deployed in base transceiver station (BTS), tower mounted amplifiers (TMA), and remote electrical tilts (RET) devices and control cables. RET antenna systems are designed in such a way that wireless providers can make alterations to their antenna systems remotely. RET’s are widely used to increase coverage and capacity of signals. AISG connectors are used in RET devices for effective communication and better system control.

Increasing use of smart phones is one of the major factors driving growth of the AISG connectors market

Increasing usage of smart phones worldwide is driving growth of the AISG connector market, owing to the fact that AISG connectors are widely used in cellular phone base stations in conjunction with remote electrical tilts for optimization of mobile network signals. For instance, according to a report by Associated Press (AP), the total number of mobile phone users worldwide was 4.43 billion in 2015, and around 61% of the world’s population is expected to own a mobile handset by 2018.

Moreover, increasing number of base transceiver stations (BTS) is also driving growth of the AISG connector market. This is owing to the use of AISG connectors in BTS for transmitting data along a channel in the base station. For instance, according to a report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), there were around 7 million physical base stations worldwide in 2017. Base transceiver stations enable wireless communication between a user equipment such as mobile phones, WLL phones, and computer, and a network.

AISG connectors are also used in tower mounted amplifiers (TMA) for strengthening weaker signals. TMA reduces the base transceiver stations’ noise figure and further improves its overall sensitivity. AISG connectors allow the freedom of movement between two or more systems, which is very necessary in harsh environments such as temperature shocks and ultraviolet ray exposure. The marine industry also uses AISG connectors, as it works efficiently in the marine environment, which is exposed to direct sunlight, salty water, and vibrations. These connectors are designed for waterproof recording by improving reliability and bandwidth for communications. Furthermore, small size of these connectors enable efficient usage of space. These factors are attributed to the increasing demand for AISG connectors, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the market.

High procurement & maintenance costs of AISG connectors is hampering growth of the market

However, AISG connectors are expensive and maintenance cost of these connectors is high due to their complicated structure. These factors are expected to hamper growth of the AISG connector market.

Global AISG Connector Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global AISG connector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the largest market share in the AISG connectors market and is expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period due to technological advancements and growth of the electrical appliance market in the region. Moreover, the rapid expansion of wireless communication network market and increasing number of mobile subscribers is expected to fuel growth of the AISG connector market in the region. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, there were 270.1 million mobile phone users in the U.S. in 2018, which was 265 million in 2017.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period, owing to growing awareness regarding diverse applications of AISG connectors in various industries such as the telecommunication and marine industry. Moreover, improving economies and development of the telecommunication industry in economies such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to drive growth of the AISG connector market. For instance, according to a report by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India was the second largest telecom network in the world in March 2016, where the urban tele-density stood at 154.01 per cent and rural tele-density stood at 51.37 per cent.

Global AISG Connector Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global AISG connector market include Amphenol Corporation, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, CommScope, Inc., DDK Ltd., Infinite Electronics International, Inc., Shireen, Inc., Lumberg Holding, Gemintek Corporation, SYSKIM International, Suzhou Recodeal Interconnect Systems Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Superlink Technology Co. Ltd., SomeFly Technologies Co. Ltd., and Suzhou Zeeteq Electronics Co. Ltd.

Global AISG Connector Market: Taxonomy

The global AISG connector market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region as mentioned below:

By Product type:

Plug AISG Connector

Socket AISG Connector

By Application:

Control Cables

RET (Remote Electrical Tilt)

TMA (Tower Mounted Amplifiers)

Smart Bias – T

Signal Splitter

Lightning Protection

Telecommunication Network

Marine Applications

By Region: