Algal DHA and ARA Market Current and Upcoming Projects, Growth Rate, And Utilization

Algal DHA and ARA are gaining traction in the market owing to the various health benefits it offers. Consumption of DHA and ARA reduces aging and improves brain, gastrointestinal, and heart health. Therefore, health benefits offered by DHA- and ARA-based products are propelling demand for DHA and ARA enriched food and beverages all over the world, which in turn is driving growth of algal DHA and ARA in the food & beverages industry.

Factor such as government initiatives promoting nutritional programs and marketing activities by leading manufacturers through social media are creating awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of nutraceutical ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids including DHA and ARA. For instance, Archer Daniel Midland Company in association with European Vegetable Protein Association (EUVEPRO) is creating awareness related to nutritional supplements and providing necessary consultation to vegetable protein producers for human consumption, in Europe.

Market Dynamics

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, North America held the dominant position and accounted for a share of over 36.8% in the global algal DHA and ARA market in 2017. This is owing to increasing demand for algal DHA and ARA in infant formula and nutritional supplement market and increasing government support for the use of DHA and ARA in infant formula and food & beverages application. For instance, government agencies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have recommended that all infant formula should contain DHA and ARA. This in turn supports growth of the algal DHA and ARA market in the region.

Key players operating in the global algal DHA and ARA market are focused on launching new products to cater to increasing demand for algal DHA- and ARA-based products. In 2017, Archer Daniels Midland Company introduced Onavita DHA algal oil, a new DHA produced from algae source.

Major players operating in the global algal DHA and ARA market includes Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cabio Bioengineering (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., Corbion N.V., Lonza Group, Algisys, LLC, and Cargill, Incorporated among others.