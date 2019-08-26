Algorithm to Optimize Energy Saving of Refrigeration System

Researchers from National Sun Yat-Sen University developed a control strategy for the energy saving of refrigerating chambers

The refrigeration system is used to preserve the freshness and delicacy of food. It is used to preserve poultry meat, shellfish, shrimps, and eggs, fruit, ice cream, and fruit juice, and vegetables. In the recent past, majority of food spoiled in transportation in emerging economies is due to the lack of refrigerating equipment. Refrigeration systems consume a high amount of electricity and is the major cost of cold storage. Therefore, several studies are focused on saving energy consumption of refrigeration systems, while maintaining the quality of frozen food.

Now, a team of researchers from National Sun Yat-Sen University developed a binary proteome algorithm (BPA) – a novel bionic heuristic artificial intelligence algorithm that integrates binary coding and proteome reorganization. Binary coding enables to search for the optimal on/off status of the refrigerating chamber. BPA can be used to solve complicated problems, offers performance superior to other algorithms, and the probability of achieving a global optimum versus heuristic methods is high. The team minimized coefficient of performance (COP) of the system. To validate the effectiveness and efficiency of the BPA, the team also demonstrated a real system.

The team performed control strategy of BPA at different time stages and found that the total power consumption of the system dropped by around 35%. Moreover, an increase of 0.6 was observed in the COP value. The team highlighted that BPA can be successfully applied to energy-saving optimization problem of the refrigerated chamber. The algorithm can help to offer a reference direction for enterprise decisions. The team also offered a strategic guideline for energy-saving in enterprises and environmental issues. The research was published in the journal MDPI Energies on May 17, 2019.