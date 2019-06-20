Almond Drinks Market Size 2018 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2026

Almond drinks, also called almond milk, is prepared from crushed almond nuts and water and has a pleasant flavor and creamy texture similar to regular milk. Almond contains proteins, vitamins and fibers and acts as a rich source of energy. ‘Free from dairy and gluten’, is the most highlighting property of almond drink, which make it popular among Lactose intolerant and gluten sensitive consumers. Almond milk is preferred in food industry to manufacture cheese, deserts, snacks and beverages like cold pressed milks and others.

Consumption of almond drinks offers excellent benefits in weight management, maintaining bone health, muscle strength and smooth digestion. Almond milk contains 50 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin E, which contains antioxidant properties essential to skin’s health, such as protecting it against sun damage. Almond drink is low in carbohydrate so that it don’t significantly increase blood sugar level consecutively reducing risk of diabetes. Thiamin is a water soluble vitamin B present in almond plays critical role in energy metabolism and therefore in growth, development and function of cells.

Key factors like increasing preference of almond drink as a milk alternative, better taste than milk, easy to prepare, high nutritional value, and increasing demand for on-the-go liquid products are estimated to have positive impact on growth of almond drink market across the globe during forecast period. However, factors such as high prices of almonds, availability of other plant based dairy alternatives such as soy and pea based drinks are retraining growth of the market.

Unsweetened segment dominated global almond drinks market in 2016. Rising prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases are boosting demand for unsweetened drinks. According to the World Health Organization in 2016, about 10% of Chinese adults live with diabetes, and nearly half of all adults are pre-diabetic, a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal. In addition, according to China International Diabetes federation, in 2017, there were over 114 million cases of diabetes in China. Such factors represents potential opportunity for growth of unsweetened almond drinks segment over the forecast period.

Global Almond Drinks Market outlook:

North America accounted for highest market share in the market in 2016. The growth of almond drinks market in North America is mainly attributed to increasing demand for dairy free drinks from lactose intolerant people. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, in North America over 40 million American adults were lactose intolerant in 2017.

Europe is projected to indicate significant growth in the market throughout the forecast period. Leading market players are strategically investing into Europe to tap potential market of plant based drinks. In April 2017, Alpro and Danone entered into collaboration to expand plant based food and drinks business.

Key players in Global Almond Drinks Market:

Some of the key players across the global almond drink market are Fuerst Day Lawson, Pressery Inc., The Luz Almo company Pvt Ltd, Alpro, Provamel, MALK Organics, Dream, Nutriops S,L, Natura Foods, Rude Health, Blue Diamond Growers are among others.

