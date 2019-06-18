Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market with Current Trends Analysis 2018-2026

Cosmetics segment held a significant market share in the aluminum chlorohydrate market across the globe in 2017, due to increasing demand for antiperspirant and deodorant from the cosmetics industry. Aluminum chlorohydrate is used as antimicrobial agents to inhibit bacterial growth that causes body odor. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, France cosmetics industry was valued at US$ 18.2 billion in 2016, which increased by US$ 19.5 billion in 2017.

Request Sample of Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1927

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in aluminum chlorohydrate market during the forecast period (2018 – 2025), due to increasing demand for aluminum salts in water treatment. High prevalence of water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea in the region is a major factor for growth of the market. For instance, in 2016, around 1, 32,121 cases of cholera and over 2,420 deaths were reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) globally and Asia Pacific reported 13% of total number of cases.

Aluminum chlorohydrate is an inorganic polymer and group of specific aluminum salts, which has general formula Al n Cl (3n-m) (OH) m . Aluminum chlorohydrate is an odorless, colorless, and light yellow crystalline solid or powder.

When aluminum chlorohydrate is applied on body the salts dissolves in the sweat or moisture in the underarm. The dissolved a substance, which forms a gel creates a temporary plug in sweat gland that reducing specific amount of the sweat on skin surface.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for aluminum salts as an active antiperspirant agent in commercial underarm cosmetic products is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global aluminum chlorohydrate market over the forecast period (2018 – 2025). Furthermore, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers the use of aluminum chlorohydrate in antiperspirants are effective, safe, and permitted in concentration up to 25%. There is no scientific evidence that aluminum chlorohydrate compound in antiperspirants can cause Brest cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

Increasing number of water treatment plants due to increasing government initiatives for water treatment is expected to positively impact growth of the aluminum chlorohydrate market, owing to use of aluminum chlorohydrate in water treatment as a coagulant to remove dissolved organic matter and colloidal particles, which are present in water. For instance, according to the Federal and Government of British Columbia, the federal government invested fund of around US$ 450.1 million in municipalities for water and wastewater treatment across the British Columbia in 2017.

A major restraining factor for growth of the market is availability of alternatives such as aluminum chloride,aluminum dichlorohydrate, and aluminum zirconium chlorohydrate complexes.

Request Customization Of Research Report @https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1927

Key Players

Key players operating in the global aluminum chlorohydrate market include Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Kemira, USALCO, Holland Company, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, GEO, and Innova Corporate.