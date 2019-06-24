Aluminum Window Profile Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience

The global aluminum window profile market is projected to reach US$ 991.34 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, owing to increasing aluminum demand worldwide from construction sector coupled with growing preference for sustainable buildings.

Aluminum frames are fabricated with high-performance metal and offer improved thermal performance. These frames can be thermally broken, which further increases their energy efficiency. Moreover, thermal break technology comes in two crucial formats: reinforced polyamide bar and a resin-filled channel. Both these formats create insulated barrier within the window frame, which slows down heat, noise, and cold up to 1000 times. These factors are expected to increase demand for aluminum window profiles over the forecast period.

Aluminum windows find application in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Demand from residential segment is predicted to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing preference for energy-efficient homes. This in turn is propelling demand for aluminum profiles in window, particularly for slim aluminum window profiles. Therefore, significant growth in the real estate sector is expected to boost demand for aluminum window profiles over the forecast period. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), real estate sector in India was valued at US$ 120 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030.

However, loss of heat and interior condensation associated with aluminum window profile is projected to hamper the market growth. However, aluminum frames that have thermal break technology have high thermal performance between outer and inner parts of the frame. According to Branz’— a provider of testing facilities—frames with thermal break feature can be thermally more efficient than those aluminum frames without this technology.

Major players operating in the global aluminum window profile market include, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Fletcher Building, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., YKK AP Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, Xingfa Aluminium, Sapa Group, PGT Inc., Wacang, and Fenan Group.

