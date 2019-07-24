Amazon Employees Sing Letter for Company-wide Climate Change Plan

According to a spokesperson, the company has already taken initiatives to reduce carbon and as launched several impactful programs.

Around 3500+ Amazon employees have signed a letter to the company CEO Jeff Bezos and board of directors, asking for the implantation of a company-wide plan to fight climate change. The letter asks for clarification on the existing strategy and also a significant change in some strategies. The workers at Amazon have called for a complete end to use of fossil fuels specifically diesel vehicles that create a heavy effect on the environment. The employees are also asking to end the solutions created for the fossil fuel industry namely the Gas Initiative and AWS for Oil.

The letter reads, “Amazon has the resources and scale to spark the world’s imagination and redefine what is possible and necessary to address the climate crisis. We believe this is a historic opportunity for Amazon to stand with employees and signal to the world that we’re ready to be a climate leader.” Furthermore, the letter argued that the company did not take sufficient efforts for climate change. Moreover, it did not set a timetable to reach certain goals. It is also said that the letter was organized after several failed with Amazon leadership that failed to reach an agreement with employees’ satisfaction.

Amazon has not responded to this letter yet, but its spokesperson did speak about the company’s effort reducing carbon footprint. “Amazon’s sustainability team is using a science-based approach to develop data and strategies to ensure a rigorous approach to our sustainability work,” said the spokesperson. Furthermore, the spokesperson also said that the company has launched several impactful programs that will be fully integrated across Amazon. It is still not clear, what will be the company’s reaction letter and whether or not it takes requested actions.