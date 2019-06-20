Ammonium Phosphates Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2018-2026

Ammonium phosphates are widely available in solid form such as powder, pellet crystal, and liquid form. They are the salt of phosphoric acid and ammonium. They are commonly available under the name of mono-ammonium phosphates, di-ammonium phosphates, and ammonium polyphosphate. The chemical has applications in fertilizers, food additives, flame retardant, fire control, and others.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2389

Market Dynamics

Rising demand from fertilizers and animal feed industry across the globe is driving ammonium phosphates market growth. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, in 2017, the demand for fertilizer nutrient use including nitrogen, phosphates, and Potash raised to 190850 tons from 184017 tons in 2015, globally. As per the FAO, the estimated demand by 2020, is expected to be around 201663 tons at the global level. Furthermore, ammonium phosphates are used in fire control and flam-retardant in the industrial sector, which is expected to propel the ammonium phosphates market growth in near future.

However, extensive use of fertilizers to increase crop yield results into infertility of soil. Moreover, excessive fertilization also ground water poisonous and dead zones in oceans. For instance, the Gulf of Mexico has ocean dead zone, which is an effect of leaching of fertilizers into the water bodies. Such factors may deter the ammonium phosphates market growth in the near future.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the major share in the ammonium phosphates market during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for ammonium phosphates from China, Pakistan, India, and South East Asian countries for its application in agriculture as fertilizers. The economies are the major consumers of the ammonium phosphates. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in India, the demand for NP/NPKs fertilizers including urea ammonium phosphates, ammonium phosphates sulphate and others in 2016, increased to 11420 tons from 10577 tons in 2013.

North America is expected to witness significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to prominent utilization of ammonium phosphates in the crops such as corns and soybean, particularly in the U.S. Corns and soybean are the highest produced crops in the U.S. Ammonium phosphates facilitates phosphorus and nitrogen, which are considered vital for the proper growth of the crops. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2017, Corn yield in the U.S. was estimated at a record high 176.6 bushels per acre and soybean production was recorded at 4.39 billion bushels in 2017.

Major players in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch & development, business expansion, partnerships & collaborations to gain strong foothold in the global market. For instance, in 2013, CF Holdings announced its strategic collaboration with Mosaic Co. The collaboration aimed to sell phosphates mining and manufacturing business to Mosaic Company. Moreover, the company would be supplying 600000 to 800000 tons of ammonia per year up to 15 years to Mosaic Company.

Ask for Discount before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/2389

Key players in the Ammonium Phosphates Market

Key players operating in the market include Yara International, Haifa Chemical, Coromandel, PotashCorp, Israel Chemical Ltd (ICL), Mosaic Co, United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., Yuntianhua Group Company Limited, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, CF Industries Holdings, Lanxess AG, and others.