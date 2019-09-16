Antibacterial Drugs Market is Expected to Account for Largest Market Share in Terms of Value

*** The operating environment for global organizations is increasingly getting complex. This has left organizations playing catch-up with constantly emerging new business strategies. There is a growing demand for the inclusion of best-consulting services in sync with the organization’s business strategy. The transformation of functional areas can and should be integrated into every industry. At Coherent Market Insights, we closely interact with our clients to meticulously examine their business consulting needs and accordingly offer tailored solutions through our unmatched business insights and analytics. ***

Coherent Market Insights now offers a detailed analysis of the "Antibacterial Drugs Market"

The latest study on Antibacterial Drugs Market

Overview

Antibacterial drugs are used in treatment or prohibition of bacterial infections caused due to various factors such as climatic changes, unhygienic lifestyle specially in emerging economies and others. Major challenge associated with antibacterial drugs is resistance of bacteria towards it. Significant studies are carried out to develop new antibacterial drugs to combat these problems.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is a major factor driving antibacterial drugs market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), September 2018, annually around 11 million to 21 million cases of typhoid fever are reported worldwide. Moreover, growing geriatric population susceptible to high risk of bacterial infection, majorly caused due to age related changes in immunology is expected to boost the market growth. The Current Opinion in Microbiology Journal 2016, stated Lower respiratory tract infection (Pneumonia), as the most common cause of infection disease in older patients in the U.S. and estimated it as 6 leading cause of death in the U.S.

However, price control of antibacterial drugs, genetic mutation in aging population, and decrease in financial incentives has distracted the focus of pharmaceutical companies from research and development of antibacterial drugs. In September 2016, AstraZeneca announced an agreement with Pfizer to sell the development and commercialization rights to its late-stage small molecule antibiotics business as AstaZeneca does not find antibiotic research as major area for development in their business.

One of the key factors that make this report worth a purchase is the extensive outline it presents, pertaining to the competitive landscape of the industry. The study, on the basis of the competitive landscape, segments the market into the companies such as Novartis AG, Allergan, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc.. These firms, as is observed, consistently vie with one another in order to accomplish a successful position in the industry.

The key region covered in this report are:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe

Middle East Africa: Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam

