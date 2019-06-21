Antimicrobial Additives Market Research Report with Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share and Future Prospects till 2026

Antimicrobial additives is witnessing escalating acceptance owing to rising awareness regarding increasing number of health related issues as hygiene issues across various emerging economies are becoming more prevalent. Also, with increasing population, the problems associated with the microbial contaminants have been gaining traction as contaminants such as bacteria fungi and algae pose serious threat to human health, construction, food, and packaging industries. Antimicrobial additives aid in controlling the buildup and growth of bacteria on surfaces, such as plastics and metals.

The demand for antimicrobial additives has been gaining steady traction, owing to amplifying usage across various end-use industries, spearheaded by the food and beverages industry. In the future, nanotechnology is expected to play an integral role in the antimicrobial additives market, as the technology is expected to pave the way for development of small particles to be used effectively as polymer additives. Moreover, production of plastics with highly efficient antimicrobial and fire retardant properties are projected to impetus on the back of rising usage of nanotechnology,

New Product Launches along with Partnerships & Collaborations are the emerging trends in the antimicrobial additives market

Innovative product launches along with increasing partnerships & collaborations are among the emerging trends in the antimicrobial additives market. Companies such as BASF SE and The DOW Chemical Company are focused towards launching new products to sustain in the competitive environment of the market. For instance, in April 2016, BASF SE launched MasterTop TC 417W, a transparent, water-based polyurethane topcoat that has antibacterial activity in lines with the ISO 22196:2011. In May 2015 Dow Microbial Control, a business group of The Dow Chemical Company, launched Antimicrobial to aid in controlling microbial biofilms, bacteria, fungi, and algae.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Outlook – High growth of end-user industries coupled with augmented usage of silver-based products as antimicrobial additives

Growth of end-use industries such as food packaging, consumer foods and pharmaceuticals is in turn propelling growth in demand for antimicrobial additives. Rising demand for plastic packaging in consumer goods and emergence as a replacement to glass and metals in medical ventilators, heart-lung machines is backing the rising demand for antimicrobial additives. Also, amplifying use of silver-based antimicrobial additives owing to its ability to inhibit microbial growth is complementing growth in the market. Increasing demand for silver-based antimicrobial products owing to properties such as non-toxicity, longevity and eco-friendliness is expected to steer growth in the antimicrobial additives market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific and MEA region are the key regions in the antimicrobial additives industry. Growing use of antimicrobial additives across the end-user industries such as packaging, healthcare, construction and automotive is the key revenue contributor in these regions. Furthermore, environmental factors such as poor sanitation, air pollution and climatic changes are supplementing rising usage of antimicrobial additives. On the other hand, presence of stringent regulations across various North American countries and increasing fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is expected to inhibit growth of the market. For instance, United States Food and Drug administration regulated the antimicrobial additives under section 409 of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and all other related as the pesticide chemicals under section 408 of the FFDCA. Additionally, fluctuation in prices raw materials such as zinc and copper is inhibiting the growth of antimicrobial additives market. Leading companies in the market include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Microban International, Sanitized AG and A. Schulman, Inc.