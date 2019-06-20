Antistatic Agents Market to Showcase Attractive Growth Opportunities

Antistatic agents prevent or reduce accumulation of static electricity on surfaces. Fatty acid esters, quaternary ammonium compounds, alkylsulfonates, ethoxylated amines, and alkylphosphates are some of the widely used antistatic agents. Antistatic agent eliminates problems such as dust pick up, and electrical discharge

Growing industrial packaging industry is expected to boost demand for antistatic agents over the forecast period. Antistatic agent is widely used in packaging to prevent static build-up that may damage goods such as electronic components. Moreover, dust and other fine particles are not drawn to the packaging surface as antistatic agents dissipate charge from the surface. According to a Coherent Market Insights’ study, industrial packaging market is projected to reach US$ 97.2 billion by 2025 and to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2017-2025). Therefore, significant growth in the global industrial packaging market is expected to boost growth of the antistatic agents market.

Request to Get the PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2319

New antistatic coatings available in the market are used in windows, specialty papers, instrument housings, photographic films, construction and building materials, release coatings, and packaging materials such as trays. Increasing demand for antistatic coatings for various applications is expected to contribute to significant growth of the market. According to the British Coating Federation, the paints and coating industry in the U.K. was valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2016.

Manufacturers are focused on launching innovative products containing antistatic agents such as films, sprays, and coatings, which in turn is fuelling growth of the global antistatic agents market. For instance, in August 2017, Uflex launched white antistatic twist wrap bi-axially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film, FLEXPETTM F-WTG-AS for the candy and confectionery industry.

Regulations on antistatic agents, especially for those used in food packaging materials are expected to hinder growth of the global antistatic agents market. For instance, Section 178.3130 of the Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limits the use of antistatic agent in food packaging material. For instance, alpha-(carboxymethyl)-omega-(tetradecyloxy)polyoxyethylene) can only be used as antistatic agent at levels less than 0.2 pct and not more than 0.001 inch thickness in polyolefin film as per the U.S. FDA regulation.

The global antistatic agents market was valued at US$ 416.1million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to reach US$ 743.3 million by 2025.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2319

Major players operating in the global antistatic agents market include, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, BASF SE, Ampacet Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Arkema Group, Clariant AG, Croda International plc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc., and Solvay S.A. among others.