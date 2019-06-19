Antistatic Coatings Market 2018: Future Demand, Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026

Antistatic coating is an electrically conductive coating designed to reduce or prevent a static-electrical charge and its effects. It is also known as electrostatic dissipative coating.

Moreover, reducing static electricity prevents dust from sticking on the surface of coated substrates easily. Hence, antistatic coating is mostly recommended for interior surfaces of clean rooms, computer room, printing factories, electronic factories, hospitals, pharmaceutical factories, and other factories and locations dealing with inflammable gases or liquids. The anti coating layer can withstand environment elements such as rain, UV light from Sun, wind, and humidity.

Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2210

Market Dynamics

A major driver for growth of the global antistatic coating market is rising construction industry. Antistatic epoxy coating is used on walls and floors of industrial or commercial locations where an anti-static environment is required. Governments of various countries are investing heavily on various construction activities. For instance, the government of Dubai announced awarding of 47 contracts valued at US$ 4.3 billion in January 2017 for Dubai Expo 2020. Furthermore, budget for infrastructure increased by 46.5 % in 2018, as compared to 2017, accounting for 21% of the total government expenditure in Dubai due to Expo 2020.

However, high cost processes may hamper growth of the global antistatic coating market, as it involves various processes such as surface preparation, mixing, thinning, and curing

Market Outlook

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, North America held the dominant position in the global antistatic coating market in 2017. North America is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to growing housing and infrastructure sectors (hotels, stadium, and restaurants) and paints and coatings industry.

In 2015, global construction perspectives and oxford economics together stated that the global construction market is set to grow by US$8 trillion by 2030, reaching a total size of $US17.5 trillion and growing by an average annual rate of 3.9% to 2030.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2210

Key players in Global Antistatic Coatings Market

Key players operating in the global antistatic coatings market include3M Company, PPG Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kansai Paint, and RPM International Inc.