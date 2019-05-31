Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Explore Future Growth 2016 and 2022 by Global Top Players – Ajinomoto Group, KYOWA, Daesang, CJ

Worldwide Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Asia-Pacific Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022”,, Report offering you more creative solutions that combine our deep geographic experience, intimate sector knowledge and clear insights into how to create value in your business.

Arginine is a type of α-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

This report studies Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) in Global market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India,Australia with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering Ajinomoto Group, KYOWA, Daesang, CJ, JingJing,Jinghai Amino Acid, Jiahe Biotech, SHINE STAR, Xingyu Technology, Longteng Biotech

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ajinomoto Group

KYOWA

Daesang

CJ

JingJing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longteng Biotech



Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Table of Contents



1 Market Overview

1.1 Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food Grade

1.2.2 Pharma Grade

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ajinomoto Group

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Ajinomoto Group Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Ajinomoto Group News

2.2 KYOWA

3 Asia-Pacific Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Asia-Pacific Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Asia-Pacific Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Asia-Pacific Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Asia-Pacific Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Analysis by Countries/Regions

5 Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) by Type

6 Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) by Application

7 China Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

8 Japan Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

9 Korea Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

10 Taiwan Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

11 Southeast Asia Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

12 India Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

13 Australia Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Sales, Revenue, by Type, Application and Manufacturers

14 Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Forecast (2017-2022)

15 Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



