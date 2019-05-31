Artificial Intelligence Platform Market is Booming Worldwide with Ravishing Keyplayers | Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel

Worldwide Market Reports recently released “Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Professional Survey Report 2017” that centers around the latest developing trends and technologies in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market having few Years of forecast period 2024 and considering Market status study from 2019 to 2024.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Top Competitor including;



Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, IFlyTek, Megvii Technology, Albert Technologies, H2O.ai, Brainasoft, Yseop, Ipsoft, NanoRep(LogMeIn), Ada Support, Astute Solutions, IDEAL.com, Wipro

Scope of the Report:

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market is valued at 4880 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 46000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 56.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence Platform

1.2 Classification of Artificial Intelligence Platform by Types

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by Application

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by Regions

1.5 Global Market Size of Artificial Intelligence Platform (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Google

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Google Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Baidu

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Platform Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Platform Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

8 South America Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence Platform by Countries

10 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Segment by Type

11 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Segment by Application

12 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

