Automatic Platform Screen Doors Market Growing at Steady CAGR to 2026

Automatic platform screen doors consist of high walls, which are installed between the platform and train. These are commonly used in underground platforms. It is a safety system, which is present at train or subway stations. It acts as a physical barrier, which prevents people and objects from falling onto tracks which significantly reduces passenger injuries and damage to rail mechanisms. Automatic platform screen doors provide high safety and security, which is major driving factor for growth of the automatic platform screen door market. It reduces the risk of accidents especially when trains pass through stations at high speed.

Automatic platform screen doors improve climate control within stations owing to which, the station is physically isolated from tunnels. This helps Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems to function more effectively thereby improving energy efficiency. High energy efficiency of these doors is fueling growth of the automatic platform screen doors market. Automatic platform screen doors provide high reliability as platform screen doors and are designed to handle heavy and constantly busy transport stations for best possible performance.

Increasing population and rise in transportation is driving growth of the automatic platform screen doors market, owing to increasing use of light rail vehicles and metro systems for transportation. For instance, according to report by United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAPE), Asia Pacific had the largest transportation network, which contributed to almost 40% of the global transportation network in 2015. Automatic platform screen doors provide improved transportation efficiency as they integrate into automatic train control systems to guide flow of passengers in order to reduce scheduling delays associated with entering and exiting which further improves system capacity.

Low operating cost or man power cost is fueling the automatic platform screen doors market growth, as it eliminates need for conductors when used in combination with automatic trains. Furthermore, automatic platform screen doors provide improved energy efficiency, which lowers the cost of energy. Also, it also reduces cost associated with accidents. Furthermore, it improves sound quality of platform announcements as background noise from the tunnels and trains that is entering or exiting is reduced. Moreover, it provides more space on the platform, which gives comfort and convenience for passengers. Therefore, the automatic platform screen doors are being widely adopted across the globe.

High Cost of Installation of Automatic Platform Screen Doors is Restraining Growth of the Market

The primary disadvantage of these doors is the cost of installation of automatic platform screen doors. For instance, installing such a system typically cost several million dollars per station. In the vent of retrofitting older systems, the kind of rolling stock used to operate trains is also limited as the train doors are required to have the same measurements, which are in line with the doors used. This in turn requires the upgrading of rolling stock, which further adds to the cost of installation of such systems. These doors also require more metallic frame work for support. Moreover, these doors also involve high maintenance costs due to their complex structure. Although automatic platform screen doors technology provides safety, it is also not devoid of situations such as accidents in which people may get trapped between platform doors and train carriage and further get crushed when train begins to move, which is hindering growth of the automatic platform screen door market. Furthermore, lack of knowledge regarding automatic platform screen doors technology in some regions across the globe is adversely impacting the growth of the market, as this is relatively a new technology which is being adopted only by developed nations in their metro rail transportation networks.

Regional analysis of Automatic Platform Screen Doors Market

On the basis of geography, the global automatic screen door market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the most dominant revenue generators in the automatic platform screen doors market and North America will retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to adoption of technologically advanced products. Furthermore, economic stability of countries in North America is fueling market growth.

Key players in Automatic Platform Screen Doors Market

Key players operating in automatic platform screen door market include Siemens AG, Nabtesco Group, Stanley Access Technologies LLC, Manusa Worldwide, Horton Automatics, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Manufacturing (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Westinghouse, Faiveley Transport, and Jiacheng Railway International.