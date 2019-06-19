Avocado Oil Market Research Report by Product Opportunity, Industry Summary, Constraints, Threat, Competitive Status and Trend Estimate 2025

Avocado oil is extracted from the Persea Americana fruit and is used as a cooking oil, in cosmetics, and for lubrication, due to its moisturizing and regenerative properties. Avocado fruit is also known as butter pea or vegetable butter originated in Central America.

The reduction of cholesterol level, control of psoriasis, and osteoarthritis are some of the benefits associated with avocado oil make it useful for the treatment of coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease, and carotid artery disease, among others. Avocado is also used for the treatment of diabetes as it has low glycemic index by controlling its blood sugar level.

North America held a dominant position in the global avocado oil market in 2016, with the region valued at US$ 11.2 million. This is owing to increasing health problems such as heart and chronic diseases, which are caused due to high intake of high fat oils, which in turn increases demand for avocado oil. In U.S., Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease which may lead to heart attack.

The Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women across the Nation (WISEWOMAN) was the program initiated by CDC in 2017 to help women in reducing their risk for heart diseases by providing services to promote lasting heart healthy lifestyle.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1058

The avocado oil market was valued at US$ 62.8 million in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.27%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Increasing demand for avocado oil in personal care products owing to its beneficial monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid and its hydrating property, is expected to drive the market.

Major Players in Global Avocado Oil Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global avocado oil market are Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Olivado, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, YASIN, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, The Village Press, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods LLC, and Storino’s Quality Products.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1058