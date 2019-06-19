Baby Food Market Outlook, Opportunities and Forecasts Report 2025

Baby food is especially developed for infants and toddlers, aging between four months to two years. The soft and easily consumed food product fulfills nutritional requirement of infants and toddlers. Based on the form, baby food is majorly classified into powder, liquid and solid.

Increasing health awareness to provide nutrition regarding the overall development of the baby is a major factors propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of lactating problems in women including breast engorgement and nipple infection caused by staphylococcus aureus, have propelled the adoption of baby food products.

However, the declining birth rate in developed countries is a major challenge to the market growth of baby food. According to the World Bank Group, birthrates around the world declined by 45% on average, between 1960 and 2013.

Download PDF Brochure of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1043

In 2016, Asia Pacific dominated the baby food market in terms of revenue and accounted for a share of 37.66%, with China, India, New Zealand, Japan, Australia and Indonesia being the major contributor for baby food market growth in Asia Pacific. China dominated this market in 2016, owing to the increasing demand for safe and quality milk formula in the country.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, drugstores, online channel, specialty stores, and others. Supermarket, held the largest market share in 2016.

Latin America is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for baby food, witnessing highest CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025). In 2016, Brazil dominated the baby food market and was followed by Mexico and Argentina.

Major companies operating in the global baby food market include Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Heinz Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hero Group, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., and Cargill Inc.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1043