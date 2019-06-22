Baijiu is a popular and traditional fermented alcoholic drink consumed in China. It is a clear and transparent drink named after the Chinese word ‘bai’, which means white. The production of baijiu involves preparation, daqu making, alcoholic fermentation, distillation, and aging. Sorghum is the main raw material used in the production of baijiu. Baijiu is different from other liquor because it is contained in mud pit or clay vessel unlike whisky which are contained in wooden barrels during the process of sugar conversion and fermentation.

Market Dynamics

Increasing preference of baijiu among the populace and rising disposable income of consumers are key factors driving the global baijiu market growth. The drink can be stored for longer duration without any change in taste. Although, sorghum is a popular ingredient used to produce baijiu, other ingredients such as wheat, barley, rice, millet, and corn can also be used. Consumption of small amount of baijiu reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, reduces the uric acid concentration in serum, helps to improves serum lipid profiles, decreases platelet aggregation, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), China Alcoholic Drinks Association stated that consumption of baijiu in 2017 grew at the rate of 9% from 2016.

Furthermore, increase in production of wheat and maize is expected to boost the supply of raw materials for production of baijiu and helps in growth of the global baijiu market. According to a statistics of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the global production of maize was 1,060 million tons in 2016 and grew at the rate of 4.9% from 2015. Moreover, the global production of wheat was 749 million tons in 2016 and grew at the rate of 1.7% from 2015.

Market Outlook

Among the crop type, sorghum cereal segment accounted for the highest market share in the global baijiu market in 2017. This is owing to high preference of sorghum as a raw material due to its distinct flavor compared to other ingredients used to manufacture baijiu.

Among the type of flavor, strong-flavor segment held dominant position in the market in 2017. This is owing to characteristics such as fragrant flavor, soft mouth feel, and aftertaste of strong-flavor baijiu. The segment is projected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period.

Since consumption of baijiu is 99% in China and rest 1% is consumed in different parts of the world. In 2017, Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd unveiled that the company has signed a MoU with San Francisco’s Mayor to expand the consumption of baijiu in America and the company will also export baijiu in 100 other nations.

Key players in Global Baijiu Market

Key players operating in the global baijiu market include, Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd, Net Company Inc., Brunsonnet Hubei Daohuaxiang Wine Co., Ltd., Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd, Wuliangye Group, Beijing Shunxin Holding Group, Anhui Yingjia Group, Gujing Group Co., Ltd, Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd, Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Langjiu Group.

