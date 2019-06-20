Beer Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic drink across the world. This drink is generally brewed from cereal grains such as maize, rice, and wheat. Moreover, beer is brewed with hops that adds bitterness, stability, and flavor to the beer. Other flavoring agents such as herbs, fruits, and gruit can also be added instead of hops.

The growth of this market is attributed to rise in consumer preference for beer over other alcoholic drinks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, beer accounted for around 36% of the total alcohol consumption. This is further attributed to high consumption of beer among young people. Therefore, major players are focusing on launching new products to meet the rising demand.

However, high excise duties and taxations on imported and local beer are key factors restraining growth of the global beer market. For instance, for imported beer in Switzerland, an individual subjected to customs is liable to pay beer excise tax, which includes US$ 17.85 per hectoliter of light beer, US$ 26.78 per hectoliter of regular beer, and US$ 35.71 per hectoliter of strong beer. Moreover, rising health concerns among the populace is expected to further restrain the growth of global beer market.

Lager type segment dominated the beer market in 2016, owing to its high acceptance rate over other types of beer by consumers. Therefore, major players are focusing on launching new lager beers to fulfil the growing demand. For instance, in 2016, Kopparbergs, a Swedish brewery and cider company expanded its portfolio in the fruit-beer by launching the Kopparberg fruit lager in lemon and lime flavor.

Global Beer Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific region dominated the global beer market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in expenditure and changing lifestyle of people in this region. India and China are projected to be the growth engines in the region. In 2017, B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. expanded its beer portfolio by launching two variants namely; Bira 91 Light and Bira 91 Strong in India.

Europe is expected to be the second largest region in terms of revenue growth in the global beer market, owing to rampant increase in consumption of beer in this region.

North America region is projected to exhibit significant growth in the global beer market. In 2017, one of the leading U.S. beer brand Samuel Adams reformulated one of its flagship beers, Rebel IPA with a hop variety, which has more tropical, juicy, and citrus flavor.

Major players in global beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, The Boston Beer Company Inc., Heineken N.V., Dogfish Head Brewery, Diageo Plc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd, Oettinger Brauerei, and The Molson Coors Brewing Company among others.

