Bentonite is naturally occurring industrial rock, characterized by the property of absorbing water and capacity for Base Exchange. It is generated frequently from the alteration of volcanic ash, consisting predominantly of smectite minerals, usually montmorillonite. Bentonite is processed to give sodium and calcium montmorillonite, activated clays, and organo-clays all of which have different properties that can be applied in wide range of uses and applications. It has special properties such as hydration, swelling, water absorption, viscosity, and thixotropy. Different types of bentonite are each named after the respective dominant element such as potassium, sodium, calcium, and aluminium.

Bentonite is used in foundry application in the preparation of molding sand for the production of iron, steel, and non-ferrous casting as a bonding material. Production of high quality casting is possible because of bentonite’s good flowability, compactability, and thermal stability. Bentonite is used for cat litter as it provides the advantage of absorbing refuse by forming clumps (which can be easily removed) leaving the remaining product intact for further use. It is used as a mud constituent for oil and water well drilling.

Bentonite is used as a filler in pharmaceuticals due to its absorption/adsorption functions. It allows paste formation and its applications include industrial protective creams, wet compresses, calamine lotion, and antiirritants for eczema. In medicine, bentonite is used as an antidote in heavy metal poisoning. Personal care products such as mud packs, sunburn paint, baby and facepowders, and face creams may all contain bentonite. Bentonites are used for decolorizing various mineral, vegetable, and animal oils. They are also used for clarifying wine, liquor, cider, beer, mead, and vinegar owing to its adsorption properties.

In 2015, the global bentonite production was estimated at 16 million tons by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Market Dynamics

A major driver for growth of the global bentonite market is rising construction industry. Bentonite slurries are used in the construction of special foundations for digging diaphragm walls and bored piles. Governments of various countries are investing heavily on various construction activities. For instance, the government of Dubai announced awarding of 47 contracts valued at US$ 4.3 billion in January 2017 for Dubai Expo 2020. Furthermore, budget for infrastructure increased by 46.5 % in 2018 as compared to 2017, accounting for 21% of the total government expenditure in Dubai due to Expo 2020.

Market Outlook

According to global bentonite market analysis by Coherent Market Insights, North America held the dominant position in the market in 2017. This is owing to the rising demand for bentonite from the construction industry. However, stringent regulations in the region North America that it may lose its share to Asia Pacific.

Among end use industry, the oil and gas segment is projected to gain major traction over the forecast period, owing to growth of drilling fluid- and clarification agent application of bentonite in rising oil industry, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East. According to ‘Analysis of Oil and Gas Industry in Asia’ paper in European Journal of Business and Management, demand for crude oil and natural gas in the Asian region had increased at a rate of 1.3% during 2000-2012.

Key players in Global Bentonite Market

Key players operating in the global bentonite market include Charles B Chrystal Co. Inc., Shashi Minerals, Black Hills Bentonite, LLC, Daroukesht Khaver Maineh, Zhejiang Sanding Technology Co. Pvt. Ltd., Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd., Aroma Chimie, ABG Bentonite Mining Company, All Star, Kutch Minerals, ETEC, LKAB Minerals B.V., Xatico Benelux-France, Mineral Technologies Inc., CMMP, Tinas Medencilik, Terradrill Fluids Ltd., Wyo- Ben Inc., Bento Group Minerals, Clariant AG, and Albir A.S.