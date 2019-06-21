Bidet Seat Market – To Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible

Bidet seats are attachable toilet seats, which are utilized to wash the intimate body parts. Two types of bidet seats, electric bidet seats and non-electric bidet seats, are offered by companies in the global market. Non-electronic bidet seats with one option, which is cold water wash. This type of bidet seat is economical and affordable, as it costs below US$ 100. The non-electronic bidets also comes with additional features such as warm water feature, self-cleaning, and feminine wash. The feminine wash facilitates female to adjust spray nozzle according to their requirement.

Get Access to PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2543

Electronic bidet seats are costlier, however, have numerous features including deodorizer, air dryer, adjustable water pressure, temperature options, etc. Such features are controlled via remote, which are provided by companies along with the seat bidet. For instance, companies such as Coway Co. Ltd. provides remote controlled bidet seat with features such as energy saving mode, sensors system, advanced oil damping systems, warm water temperature control, toilet seat temperature control, and others. Therefore, making electronic bidet costlier when compared to non-electronic bidet.

The bidet seat market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising commercial construction activities and increasing awareness about hygiene amongst people worldwide. According to the United Nations report on zero-emission, efficient, and resilient buildings and construction sector 2017, by 2060, the global building sector is expected to build 230 square meters of new construction across the globe. Therefore, rising building & construction activities is expected to propel demand for latest bidet seats in washrooms of these buildings.

Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period in the global bidet seat market. The growth is attributed to the Japanese economy, which is a global leader in the bidet seat market. Recent technological advancements in bidet seats by major market players in Japan is a key factor driving the market growth of bidet seat in this economy. For instance, in 2013, LIXIL Corporation launched plasmacluster technology that generates negative and positive ions, which is released into the air to disinfect it. The technology also helps to remove bacteria from the surroundings. The toilet seat also comes with smartphone remote control features. The company also offers the PASSO shower toilet seat, which is considered to be affordable. This bidet seat has features such as plasmacluster air purification, energy saving features, automatically closing and opening of seat along with easy cleaning, which makes it comfortable, stylish, and hygiene. Thus, the advancements in bidet seats is expected to propel the market growth in the near future.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2543

Major players in the market are focusing on key strategies such as product launches with advancements in bidet seats to sustain their market position, globally. For instance, in 2016, LIXIL Corporation launched Air Shield Deodorization technology-based bidet seat, which helps in reducing odor by 43% unlike conventional toilets.

Key players operating in the global bidet market include Bio Bidet, Kohler Co., Inc., HomeTECH, Toshiba, LIXIL Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd, Roca Sanitario SA, Panasonic Corporation of America, RinseWorks, Inc, Brondell Inc., TOTO USA, Inc., and others.