Big Data-As-A-Service Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players : Amazon Web Services, EMC Corporation, Google

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a term typically used to refer to services that offer analysis of large or complex data sets, usually over the Internet, as cloud hosted services.

Big Data-As-A-Service market research report is an in-depth study of the current scenario of the market.

This report studies the global Big Data-As-A-Service market, analyzes and researches the Big Data-As-A-Service development status and forecast in

United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Amazon Web Services, EMC Corporation, Google, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation



Market segment by Type, Big Data-As-A-Service can be split into

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)

Market segment by Application, Big Data-As-A-Service can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Big Data-As-A-Service

1.1 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Overview

1.2 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.3 Big Data-As-A-Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

1.3.2 Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

1.3.3 Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)

1.4 Big Data-As-A-Service Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Amazon Web Services(US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Big Data-As-A-Service Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Big Data-As-A-Service Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

5 United States Big Data-As-A-Service Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Big Data-As-A-Service Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Big Data-As-A-Service Development Status and Outlook

8 China Big Data-As-A-Service Development Status and Outlook

9 India Big Data-As-A-Service Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Big Data-As-A-Service Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

12 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Opportunities

12.2 Big Data-As-A-Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Big Data-As-A-Service Market Constraints and Threat

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

