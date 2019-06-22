Biocides Market 2018 Outline New Developments with Operational Updates in Industry Forecast 2026

Biocides are chemicals or microorganisms that destroy, control, or prevent the effects of harmful organisms such as bacteria, mold, insects, algae, and rodents. Biocides includes a broad range of products including insecticides, disinfectants, pesticides, and preservatives.

Some commonly used biocides are chloroisocyanurates, iodophors, sodium bromide, copper azole, chromated copper arsenate, oxybisphenoxarsine, isothiazolones, quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, pentachlorophenol, sorbates, benzoic acid, and glutaraldehyde.

Biocides have a wide range of applications including healthcare, food industry, animal husbandry, and water treatment among others.

Market Dynamics

Biocides are used in paint and coatings industry to reduce its microbial spoilage. Growing paint and coatings industries is driving growth of global biocides market. According to Coherent Market Insights, global paint and coatings market is estimated to reach US$ 235 billion by 2025.

Stringent regulations by regulatory authorities such as U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and European Union is hindering growth of the global biocides market. For instance, EU Biocides Regulation 528/2012 provides authorization based on toxicity to human health and environment for use of biocidal products in European Union. In March 2018, South Korea’s Ministry of Environment (MoE) announced introduction of new biocides law – K-BPR – which will be enforced from January 2019.

Biocides Market Outlook

North America held the largest market share in 2017 in the global biocides market. Growing demand for biocides in various applications including waste water treatment is driving biocides market in North America.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing biocide market during the forecast period (2018-2025). China, India, Japan, and South Korea held significant market share in the Asia Pacific biocides market in 2017.

Biocides such as triacetin, resorcinol and others are used in personal care products and cosmetics to inhibit growth of microorganisms in finished products. Growing demand for personal care and cosmetic products is also propelling growth of biocides market in Asia Pacific. According to International Trade Association, total domestic cosmetics market in India is growing at 15% annually in 2016, faster than that of the U.S. and Europe.

Business Strategies and Key Players

Players operating in the global biocides market are adopting various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product development to increase geographic presence and product portfolio in the market. For instance, in July 2015, Troy Corporation acquired industrial biocides business from Ashland Inc. In July 2013, Akcros Chemicals and Dow Microbial Control announced its partnership in which, Akcros will be the channel partner for plastic biocides while Dow Microbial Control will provide expertise for production of plastic biocides. In June 2018, Gel-clear Ltd. launched Eco-clear, an eco-friendly biocide spray.

Key players operating in the global biocides market includes Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant AG, DowDuPont Inc., Thor Group Limited, Kemira OYJ, Troy Corporation, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, and Baker Hughes Incorporated.

