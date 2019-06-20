Biopolymers Market 2018-2026 Vigorous Industry Competition And Eminent Players Forecast

Biopolymers are polymeric materials produced from feedstock such as crops including corn and sugar cane or standing timber and residual wood. Biopolymers are biodegradable in nature, unlike conventional polymers or plastics that lead to various environmental issues such as pollution and global warming.

The composition of this biopolymer is derived from 30% of plant-based ethylene glycol and 70% of terephthalic acid (TPA, derived from fossil). Bio-based PET is used in production of bottles, bags, cosmetic containers, carpets, sanitary products, foils, and others.

Among application, the packaging segment accounted for significant market share in the global biopolymers market in 2018, owing to growing food-packaging industry. For instance, according to the report published by World Packaging Organization in 2017, the global packaging market was valued at US$ 820 billion in 2016, out of which food and beverage segments contributed 51% and 18%, respectively.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2508

Europe accounted for significant market share in the global biopolymers market in 2018, owing to increasing governmental initiatives to restrict use of conventional plastic. For instance, under the Plastic Bags Directive in European Union (EU), consumers cannot use over 90 bags (conventional plastic bags) per year by 2019, which is lower than the EU average of 200 bags a year.

However, high production cost that leads to even higher cost of biopolymers is expected to restrain the market growth. Biopolymers are 2.5 to 7.5 times more expensive than conventional major petroleum-based plastics. For instance, bio-based ethylene is more costly than a petroleum-based ethylene.

The global biopolymers market was valued at US$ 9131.9 Million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), to reach US$ 28,101.7 Million by 2027.

Asia Pacific accounted for significant market share in the global biopolymers market in 2018, and expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to growing packaging industry in the region. Significant growth in the packaging industry is expected to increase demand for plastics, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Major players operating in the global biopolymers market include, BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Braskem S.A., Novamont S.p.A., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Plantic Technologies Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danimer Scientific, Bio-on S.p.A., and Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2508