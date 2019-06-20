Body Worn Insect Repellent Products Market 2018: Expected Growth,Recent Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions

A substance that protects human body from insect bites or which deters them from settling on human body is referred to as body worn insect repellent. Some of the insect bites may be harmful to human health causing various diseases such as Lyme disease, dengue, yellow fever, and others, which in turn increases the demand for body worn insect repellent products and fuel the market growth. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease is the fastest growing vector-borne disease in the U.S. and it affects around 300,000 people every year, out of which 25% of the patients are children. Also, in 2015, around 2.35 million dengue fever cases were reported in America causing 1181 deaths and continues to affect several other regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) collaborated to promote awareness on insect repellents and recommends to use insect repellent products to avoid insect bites, burgeoning growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulations is one of the restraining factor for the market growth. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, insect repellent skin patches are to be registered under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) under minimum risk exemption regulations in 40 CFR 180.

Oils & creams product type segment witnessed the largest market share in 2016, owing to its easy application. Also, the plant-based sub-segment of oils & creams product type segment held a dominant position, owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Various manufacturers are focusing on developing new natural and safe products for children. For instance, in September 2017, Dabur launched body worn mosquito repellent products, which include skin patches and wristband. Also, the manufacturers are engaged in developing products with organic ingredients, which is expected to increase the demand for eco-friendly products. Pure Beginnings Organic Care and Godrej Group, leading players in the insect repellent products market have a line of organic insect repellent products such as “Natural Insect Repellent Stick” and “Good Knight Patches” respectively.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Products Market Outlook

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016 in the global body worn insect repellent products market, owing to increasing health awareness and insect bite diseases such as Zika virus and Chagas disease. Increasing awareness in North America regarding Zika virus and its cause is driving growth of the market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5,653 Zika virus disease cases were reported in the U.S. in 2015-2018. Furthermore, Chagas disease was mainly found in economies of Latin America and was largely detected in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, owing to population mobility. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, around 6 to 7 million people were infected worldwide, mostly in Latin America with the parasite causing Chagas disease.

Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in body worn insect repellent products market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases associated with insect bite diseases such as mosquito-borne disease, sandfly–borne disease, and snail-transmitted disease. According to National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), around 74,454 cases were reported for dengue and 18,639 for chikungunya in India in 2013. Also, Kala-azar is one of the transmitted disease caused by an infected sandfly, which increased from 542 cases in 2016 to 560 cases in 2017 in India, increasing demand for body worn insect repellent products. Furthermore, 70% of malaria cases and 69% malaria deaths were reported in South-East Asia region. As a result of this, government is initiating various programs to control insect-borne diseases. In 2015, World Health Organization (WHO) developed Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030 with an objective of eliminating malaria in all economies of the Asia Pacific region by 2030.

Some of the leading market players operating in the body worn insect repellent products market include Insect Shield, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ExOfficio LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Godrej Group, AgraCo Technologies International, LLC, S.C. Johnson & Sons, Inc., and Tender Corporation among others.

