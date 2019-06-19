Boom Curtain Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through (2018-2025)

Boom curtains are impermeable barriers and are constructed using a thermoplastic material. The upper hem consists of floatation material and lower hem contains ballast material. Boom curtains or turbidity curtains are used to prevent fine particles of the slit that are discharged into the water from construction & reclamation activities from entering in water resources such as lakes, ponds, and sea.

Boom curtains are used for protecting the contaminated environment from sediment control. Use of synthetic material is a cost-effective solution for minimizing environmental disturbances created by lakeshore remediation projects.

Boom curtains come in various types depending on the water conditions. Type I curtains are designed for calm water bodies such as small ponds, canals, small lakes, and small harbors. Type II curtains are specifically designed for moving water with waves.

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of construction & reclamation projects is expected to significantly boost the growth of the boom curtain market. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns regarding water pollution are also expected to propel the market growth.

Government initiatives in support of using boom curtains in order to expected to increase demand for boom curtains over the forecast period. For instance, in 2010, Civil Contractors Federation issued guidelines for the usage of turbidity and slit curtains at construction sites carried on water bodies.

Boom curtains are available in various types such as duraboom solid float curtain boom and . Boom curtains are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU) and neoprene.

Based on application, the market for boom curtains is segmented into lakes, ponds, sea, and Other applications include rivers, ports, dams, and harbors. Boom curtains are used in bridge construction or repairs and civil works adjacent to waterways, excavation, and other activities.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the global boom curtain market include Perth Petroleum Services, GEI Works, Vikoma International Ltd, Parker Systems, Inc., and Enviro-USA American Manufacturer, LLC.

