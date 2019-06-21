Bottled Water Processing Market to Reflect Steady Growth During 2018-2026

Bottled water is packaged and processed water for consumption and is considered as a healthy and convenient choice among packaged beverages. It is available in retail and departmental stores in various convenient packaging. Increasing preference for bottled water is owing to its advantages such as healthy and safe for consumption and easy to use.

Market Dynamics:-

Increasing inclination of the populace towards urban lifestyle and growing awareness about benefits of bottled water is expected to boost growth of the market. The major advantage of bottled water is that it is safe and convenient. Furthermore, bottled water is pure and filtered to remove any bacteria and harmful chemicals, leaving people feeling better and healthier.

These factors are expected to boost the bottled water processing market growth during the forecast period. According to International Bottled Water Association, U.S. bottled water market generated a revenue of US$ 18,556 million in 2017 from US$ 14,143 million in 2014.

However, high capital investments required in setting up new bottled water processing plant water may adversely affect the market growth. The cost will be minimum US$ 2,845.07 and more depending on the equipment / machinery and the output desired, and others excluding the shed, land, transportation costs, man power, and maintenance costs. Waste created by bottled water in the form of plastic is a major environmental concern. These issues are expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook:-

Asia Pacific holds dominant position in the market for bottled water processing and is the fastest growing market during the forecast period. In India, bottled water is one of fastest-growing segment in the beverage industry. This in turn is expected to boost the bottled water processing market growth in the country during the forecast period. Increasing demand for bottled water in the country is attributed to shifting trends of drinking water, increasing disposal income, expanding organized retail, bulk water purchase, and high consumption of bottled water. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the packaged drinking water market generated a revenue of US$ 100 million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 216 million in 2021. Therefore, increasing demand for bottled water is expected to boost growth of the bottled water processing market in Asia Pacific.

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment is expected to witness significant growth in the bottled water processing market during the forecast period. This is due to widespread use of reverse osmosis as a water-purifying technology. As it has an ability to remove many dissolved substances efficiently, yet produce a good tasting finished water. Another advantage is that RO does not add any other chemical to water. Moreover, the technology is cost effective compared to other water-purifying technologies.

Key Players:-

Major players operating in the global bottled water processing market include, Dow Chemical Co., Pall Corporation, Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc., General Electric, Seychelles Environmental Technologies, Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc., Axeon Water Technologies, Alfa Laval, Lenntech B.V., 3M Company, Norland International Inc., and others.