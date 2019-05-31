Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market forecast 2018 to 2025 Scope & Share of Key Manufacturers | Autodesk, Nemetschek Se, Trimble Navigation Limited

Worldwide Market Reports recently released “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” that centers around the latest developing trends and technologies in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market having Five Years of forecast period from 2018 to 2025 and considering Market status study from 2018 to 2025.

During the research, noteworthy data was collected in order to shape the research document and make it a valuable resource for managers, industry executives and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study.

This report studies Building Information Modeling (BIM) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering Autodesk, Nemetschek Se, Trimble Navigation Limited, Asite Ltd., Bentley Systems, Aveva, Rib Software Ag, Dassault Systemes, Archidata Inc., Intergraph Corporation, Beck Technology, Ltd., Computers And Structures, Inc., Robert Mcneel & Associates, Cadsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, Building Information Modeling (BIM) can be split into

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

Oil

Gas

Public Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Contents

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by Type

1.3.1 Software

1.3.2 Services

1.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Industrial

1.4.2 Public Infrastructure

1.4.3 Oil

1.4.4 Gas

1.4.5 Public Utilities

1.4.6 Other

2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Autodesk

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Nemetschek Se

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Trimble Navigation Limited

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

