Calcined Alumina Powder Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2026

Calcium chloride is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula CaCl 2 . It is a salt of calcium and chlorine, which works as an ionic halide. Anhydrous calcium chloride is used in various application. Wide applications of calcium chloride anhydrous powder and the increasing demand from the various end-use industries is the major factor propelling growth of the market. Anhydrous calcium chloride is used in the chemical, pharmaceutical, textile, and dyestuff industries among others. In the chemical industry, it is used in the production of calcium silicate and calcium stearate.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1796

Also, it is used as a dehydrating and drying agent for organic gases and liquids and in desiccators. In medicines, anhydrous calcium chloride is used as electrolyte replacement and as an anti-allergic agent. In textile industry it is used as sizing agent and it is also used in the refrigeration plants for the preparation of brine solution. Furthermore, it has also been used in concrete acceleration and dust control. Thus, the wide applicability of the anhydrous calcium chloride is considered as the major driver for the market growth.

Moreover, anhydrous form of calcium chloride is used in food and beverages industry. For instance, Nedmag B.V. produces anhydrous food grade calcium chloride (94-97%), as a food additive. It is a substance composed of small white prills of anhydrous calcium chloride under the brand name nedMag Ca. It is used in many food products as a source for calcium, including cheese and beer bottling in order to regulate the hardness of water and in canned food to increase the firmness.

However, storage of anhydrous calcium chloride requires specific conditions, as it can absorb the moisture from the air and may convert into the liquid brine. Therefore, anhydrous calcium chloride should be protected from the excessive exposure to the moisture in order to maintain product quality during storage period. This factors are restraining growth of the market.

Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the calcium chloride powder anhydrous market during the forecast period. The steadily rising chemical industry in the region is expected to support the market growth. For instance, according to the data provided by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in 2014, the chemical and petrochemical industry in India, was evaluated at US$ 118 Billion in 2014 and is expected to record a tremendous growth with a CAGR of 8% during the next five years. Thus, the rising chemical sector is expected to support the regional market growth.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launch, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, in May 2018, Zirax LLC., one of the leading player involved in the manufacturing and supplying of specialty chemicals worldwide announced to start shipments of its high purity synthetic food grade calcium chloride under the brand name Fudix, in Croatia, Europe. Fudix is calcium chloride anhydrous 95-98%. It is an odorless, white pellet or powder, which is an inorganic salt. Fludix is commonly used in cheese production for the process of milk protein coagulation.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1796

Further, in February 2014, TETRA Technologies Inc. had acquired WIT Water Transfer LLC to expand its business segment. WIT Water Transfer LLC. provides water management services with operational centers in Tilden and Carrizo Springs and Texas.

Key Players and Their Business Strategies

Major players operating in the global calcium chloride powder anhydrous market include TETRA Technologies inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Zirax LLC., HaloPolymer Trading Inc., Nedmag B.V., Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Zhida Calcium Industry Co. Ltd., Juhua Group Corporation, American Elements Corp,. and Shouguang Jinlei Chemical Co. Ltd.