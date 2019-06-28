Calcined Alumina Powder Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2026

Calcined alumina powder is produced by calcination of alumina. The manufacturing process is carried out at various temperatures, which control hardness and abrasive properties of calcined alumina powder, such as polishing and grinding. At temperature of 1200-1300ºC, calcined alumina is easily converted into pure Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3). Calcined alumina is majorly used in a variety of industrial applications such as technical ceramics, structural ceramics, polishing compounds for metal, plastic and glass, fillers for rubber and plastics, paint & coatings, refractories, and thermal spray powders.

Market Dynamics

Key factors such as increasing demand for paint and coatings across the globe is projected to fuel growth of the global calcined alumina powder market over the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to unique physical and chemical properties of calcined alumina powder, such as dielectric properties and high melting point, calcined alumina powder is gaining significant popularity in the paint and coatings industry. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, the global paints and coatings market was valued at US$ 137.25 billion and 46,686.09 kilo tons in 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue and 4.8% in terms of volume during 2017 – 2025.

Availability of alternatives such as kyanite is expected to restrain growth of the global calcined alumina powder market. Kyanite offers high strength and volume stability at higher temperature, due to which it is widely used in commercial ceramics applications. For instance, according to United States Geological Survey, The U.S. is the world’s leading producer of kyanite, which recorded kyanite production of 110,000 metric tons in 2014, which increased by 100,000 metric tons from 2013.

Market Outlook

Among applications, the ceramics segment accounted for a major market share in 2016. The ceramics industry encompasses a wide variety of applications, including advanced ceramics, technical ceramics, honeycomb ceramics, spark plugs, high voltage insulators, and wear parts among other. Calcined alumina is a commonly used raw material in almost every ceramic application due to its robust mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical properties such as hardness, dielectric properties, and high melting point.

North America holds the second-largest market for calcined alumina powder. Introduction of new innovative technologies by key players and new product launches in the region are favoring market growth. For instance, Almatis GmbH expanded its North America refinery production to further service the non-metallurgical alumina such as calcined alumina in the chemical market. Furthermore, calcined alumina powders are typically used for metal lapping and polishing, as well as used as the traditional rough and final polishing abrasive, which is relatively inexpensive and readily available.

Asia Pacific is projected hold the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for calcined alumina powder in the ceramics industries, for use as a porous ceramics material, helps enhance thermal conductivity, is expected to boost growth of the calcined alumina powder market size in the region over the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), ceramics industry was valued at US $ 4.63 billion in 2017, which is expected to increase by US$ 9.26 billion in 2020.

Key players in the Global Calcined Alumina Powder Market

Major players operating in the global calcined alumina powder market include Almatis, Hindalco Industries Limited, Graystar LLC, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Fuji Kasei, READE, Fujimi Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Lianyungang Zhong Ao Aluminium Co., Ltd, Paradise Minerals, and Logitech