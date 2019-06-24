Camphor Market to Gain Traction from Rising Furnishing Needs in Developing Regions

Camphor (C10H16O) is a transparent solid obtained from the wood of camphor laurel tree. Camphor is flammable and has a strong aroma. It can be either obtained naturally from the tree or can be produced synthetically from oil of turpentine.

Market Dynamics

Camphor is commonly used in pain relief balms. Apart from its relaxing smell, it has various pharmaceutical uses such as it helps in increasing blood circulation, stimulating hormones, reducing osteoarthritis, digestion, skin care, and reduces congestion. Apart from pharmaceutical uses, camphor is also used in fragrances and insect repellants. These applications of camphor are useful for people in their day-to-day life. Therefore, the global camphor market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2391

However, excessive human exposure and intake of camphor can prove to be dangerous and fatal during extreme conditions. Contact of camphor with open wounds can cause poisoning. Few symptoms of camphor toxicity can be vomiting, nausea, burning of mouth, and throat.

According to the regulations by Indian Food and Drug Administration (FDA), camphor content in any products should not exceed 11%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned use of camphor as an ingredient in medicines or any other edible item due to its addictive properties.

Market Outlook

Due to the numerous pharmaceutical uses of camphor in the treatment of arthritis, digestion, congestion, and other illnesses, the demand for the global camphor market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Camphor trees are majorly located in Asian parts such as Sumatra and Borneo islands in Indonesia. Also, it is used in household and in pharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific region on a large scale. Whereas, countries such as U.S. and South Africa have banned the use of camphor due to its addictive properties.

Therefore, Asia Pacific the global camphor market is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global camphor market include Oriental Aromas Ltd., Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co., Ltd, and HIYA INTERNATIONAL.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2391