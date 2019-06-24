Catering and Food Service Contractor Market to 2026 – Favorable Marketing & Correct Positioning of Present Opportunities

Catering is a very critical part of the business, especially for network carriers serving long distances. Meal design and meal planning are important processes of catering services. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering operations are important areas of activities of catering services. Growing tourism industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the global catering and food service contractor market. According to the Our World in Data, in 2014, international tourist arrivals across regions including Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East was 1.14 billion, which increased to 1.24 billion in 2016.

Moreover, increasing preference for mini buffets is also expected to propel growth of the global catering and food service contractor market. Mini meals are convenient and are packed in disposable trays, which are then dropped off at desired locations. Such meals are significantly preferred for smaller gatherings or when there are space constraints. Moreover, hassle-free set-up of mini buffets has led their increasing adoption compared to normal buffet counterparts.

However, increasing number of online food delivery services is a major restraining factor for growth of the global catering and food service market. Online food services make ordering process easier and convenient, maintain cost transparency including price along with other taxes to be charged, and monitor expenses incurring in real-time. These services enable customers to order through mobile app and explore various options of food without the intervention of contractors. The major competitors of the global catering and foodservice contractors pertaining to online food delivery services include, Food Matters, Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats, Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share over the projected period in the global catering and food service contractor market. This is majorly attributed to stringent regulations in the region that promote people towards healthy eating. For instance, In April 2017, the Government of Singapore introduced Whole-of-Government (WOG) Healthier Catering Policy. The policy was introduced to encourage healthier eating at homes, workplaces, and communities in Singapore. According to the policy, government entities in Singapore will be provided with healthy food and drinks at the government organized functions, conferences, trainings, and meetings.

Key players operating in the global catering and food service contractor include, Compass Group Plc., Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North, Westbury Street Holdings, Ovations Food Services, Thompson Hospitality, Dine Contract Catering, Olive Catering Services, and others.

