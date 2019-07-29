CDC Issues Letter Saying Cancer Patients Should not be Denied Opioid Painkillers

The issue regarding opioid painkillers was brought by the American Society of Hematology, ASCO, and NCCN.

The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a letter that clarified that patients suffering from cancer or sickle-cell anemia should not be denied from opioid painkillers. The letter stresses on the guidelines restricting opioid medication use which is not intended to apply for a cancer patient or to any patient suffering from chronic pain. Some medical societies have asked the physicians to limit the use of opioids to curb their addiction even though they are used as painkillers.

Sylvia Burwell, Secretary of the US Health and Human Services said, “The opioid epidemic is one of the most pressing public health issues in the United States today. Last year, more Americans died from drug overdoses than car crashes. And these overdoses have hit families across our entire nation.” To estimate the impact of the opioid on cancer patients, the American Cancer Society sponsored surveys of cancer patients and survivors across the country. The results they received were enlightening. The patients who were refused coverage for opioid prescriptions rose from 11% to 30% between 2016 and 2018.

Now, CDC has issued a letter clarifying that guidelines were never intended to deny such patients painkillers. This clarification came when the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) brought forward this problem. CDC also stated that pain management in sickle cell anemia is difficult and it should be approached with planned treatment and if patients experience problems, they should be given opioid painkillers with approved prescriptions.