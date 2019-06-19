Cellulase is an enzyme and a prime component of cell wall. Cellulase is also produced from fungi, bacteria, protozoans, plants, and animals. There are three main components of cellulase, namely endoglucanase, exoglucanase, and β-glucosidase, which effectively convert lignocellulosic biomass into fermentable sugar. Cellulase plays a crucial role in hydrolysis of cellulose. It is the most abundant renewable biological resource and a low-cost energy source. The production of bio-based products and bioenergy from less costly renewable lignocellulosic materials would aid the local economy by giving them employment, environment, and fulfilling energy requirement in the country. Cellulases are being commercially produced by several industries worldwide and are widely being used in food, animal feed, fermentation, agriculture, pulp and paper, and textile applications.

Key players are focused on launching new types of cellulase enzyme-containing products, in order to cater to increasing demand for these products from farmers and consumers. For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company is expanding its specialty feeds ingredients portfolio to include a fiber-degrading enzyme. In February 2018, the company setup their animal feed production line, which contains cellulose enzyme, in the U.S.

Market Dynamics

Cellulase require less energy during refining and it also improves paper quality, owing to which the use of cellulase in paper and pulp has significantly increased. Some other applications of cellulase are deinking of paper, which improves fiber brightness, freeness, cleanliness, and eliminates the usage of alkali. Moreover, the ability of cellulase to decrease viscosity of pulp facilitates efficient drainage of waste in paper mills. Therefore, such applications are expected to increase demand for cellulase in paper & pulp production.

In bioethanol industry, cellulase is widely preferred for production of ethanol, wine, and brewery. Cellulase improves the quality and yield of fermented products and improves extraction and clarification of fruit and vegetable juices. In animal feed industry, it is used to improve nutritional value, silage production, and enhancement of digestibility of grasses.

Cellulase is used in agricultural industry to enhance plant growth, soil fertility, and to control disease in plants. Increasing production of wheat and other cereals is fueling growth of the cellulase market. According to the statistics of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), the worldwide production of wheat was 749 million tons in 2016 and it increased at the rate of 1.7% from 2015.

Market Outlook

Among applications, textile segment was dominant in the market in 2017. Application of cellulase in textiles has helped in the growth of the textile industry. Cellulase is used due owing to its several beneficial properties in textiles. The acidic cellulase improves the softness and water absorption property of fiber, reduces the tendency for pill formation, and provides a smooth surface with less fur. Cellulase is vastly used in textile applications such as bio polishing of textile fibers, improving fabric quality, biostoning of jeans, and removal of excess dye. The segment is projected to grow over the forecast period. According to a statistics of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian textile market has increased from US$ 99 Billion in 2014 to US$137 Billion in 2016 and exhibited a a CAGR of 17.6% during the period 2014-16.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the global cellulase market in 2017. The region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing production and use of biofuel. According to a report by United States Energy information Administration in July 2018, the production of biofuel has increased in the U.S. from 1,891 trillion butane to 2,332 trillion, increasing at a CAGR of 5.4 during 2013 to 2017.

Key Players in the Global Cellulase Market

Key players operating in the global cellulase market include, MP Biomedicals LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Amano enzyme U.S.A., Prozmix LLC, Creative Enzymes, bioWORLD, Amano Enzyme Inc., Zhongbei Bio-Chem Industry Co., Ltd., and Hunan Hong Ying Biotech Co., Ltd.