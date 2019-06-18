Cheese Sauce Market Revenue Growth Predicted to 2026

Cheese sauce, also called as cheddar sauce or cheddar cheese sauce, mainly comprises dehydrated salts, cheese powder, emulsifying salts, and fillers such as flour, starch, buttermilk, whey, or skim milk. It is used as an ingredient in cooking pasta and is also poured over meats and vegetables. Cheese sauce contains large amount of calcium and protein due to the presence of cheese.

Market Dynamics

By the launch of new products, manufacturers are targeting consumers with busy lifestyles and this in turn is driving growth of the market. For instance, in April 2014, Simplot Australia Pty Ltd., a food manufacturer launched a range of cheese sauce products for consumers who are looking for tasty, simple, and nutritious meal ideas. Furthermore, increasing consumption of cheese and cheese products is projected to drive the market growth. According to the Canadian Dairy Information Center, per capita consumption of cheese in Canada was valued at 12.7 kg in 2015, which further increased to 13.4 kg in 2016.

However, high cost of cheese powder, which is the main ingredient of cheese sauce is expected to hinder growth of the market. Furthermore, rising prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity are factors that are expected to restrain growth of global cheese sauce market over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 36.5% of the U.S. adults have obesity and the prevalence of obesity was higher among the adults and middle-aged population, which in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Market Trends

On the basis of product type, the jalapeno cheese sauce segment is expected to show a significant growth in the cheese sauce market over the forecast period. This is attributed to advantageous health benefits of jalapeno, as it contains vitamin A, vitamin C, and various minerals such as magnesium, iron, phosphorous, and others, which helps in maintaining healthy muscular functioning and healthy RBC’s.

Online channels segment is significantly gaining traction, as it offers a wide range of products through a single website and offers free delivery. According to the Coherent Market Insights, the global online retail segment was valued at US$ 2,171.22 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 9,572.96 billion by 2025.

Market Outlook

North America is projected to witness significant growth in global cheese sauce market over the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income and increasing demand for cheese products in variety of dishes. According to the World Bank Organization, the GDP per capita in the U.S. was US$ 56,469 in 2015 and increased up to US$ 57,638.16 in 2016. However, increasing cases of botulism in the U.S. due to consumption of contaminated food containing toxins, is negatively impacting the growth of market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the examples of contaminated foods causing botulism included cheese sauce, carrot juice, wrapped baked potatoes, and others. Also, the cheese used in cheese sauce should comply with the standards of identity for cheese and cheese based products, as stated in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 21 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR).

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global cheese sauce market in 2017. Rapidly growing processed food industries and shifting consumer preference towards convenience food play major role in growth of global cheese sauce market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2016, the food processing industry in India was ranked fifth in terms of consumption, production, and exports, and increased at a CAGR of 11.74 % during 2011-2016. Furthermore, several key players in this market are focused on launching new products or technological innovations to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016, Hexa Food Sdn. Bhd., supplier and manufacturer of herbs and spices, launched cheese sauce product “Hexa Food Cheese Sauce”, as a replacement for sauces like chili and tomato.

Market Players

Key players are focused on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, and product or technological innovations to retain position in the cheese sauce market. For instance, in January 2018, Gehl Foods LLC, manufacturer of puddings, cheese sauce, and dairy products, acquired California Natural Products, manufacturer of nutritional and organic food ingredients, to expand their manufacturing company in California.

Some of the leading players operating in the global cheese sauce market include Gehl Foods LLC, Conagra Brands, Inc., The Unilever Group, Kraft Foods Inc., AFP Advanced Food Products LLC, Bay Valley Foods, LLC, Nestlé S.A., The Tatua Co-operative D