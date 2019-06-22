Chicory is a summer active woody plant that has a numerous medical properties. Chicory is a well-known substitute of coffee with no caffeine content. Chicory is a native plant of Europe but is now increasing found in parts of Africa. Due to its prevalent distribution around the world, different parts of chicory plant were used in traditional medicines due to healing properties. Phytochemicals are mostly found in the roots of chicory plant as well as all parts of the plant, which makes them popular to be used in various applications.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2147

Market Dynamics

Multiple medicinal usage of chicory plant is fueling growth of the global chicory products market. Chicory plant has various medical benefits such as antimicrobial, anthelmintic, antimalarial, anti-diabetic, gastro protective, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-allergic. Other health benefit include helps to cut down caffeine content, lowering sugar level, and improves metabolism. Chicory powder is widely used as a substitute for coffee as it does not have caffeine and has similar taste as coffee. Chicory products are vastly used in food & beverages industry due to high presence of probiotics and fiber content in it.

In June 2018, Food and Drug Administration has included chicory root fiber as a dietary fiber in its new food labeling regulations. With this regulation, manufacturers are able to use chicory root fibers in their products to reduce calories and sugar, while promoting and labeling the products as sources of dietary fiber. Such regulations are playing important role in boosting demand for chicory in food & beverages industries.

However, there are some disadvantages associated with chicory consumption such as chicory stimulates production of bile, which might affect people with gallstones and diabetic patients should monitor their sugar level while consuming chicory products. Factors such as low popularity of chicory products among consumers and its forbidden use during pregnancy and lactation period may restraint growth of the chicory products market.

Market Outlook

Europe held the highest market share in the global chicory products market in 2017. The region is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, owing to high presence of chicory root manufacturers in the region. For instance, according Food and Agriculture Organization, Europe produced 95.9% of global production of chicory roots in 2015.

Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing production of chicory roots and high consumption of Maltol in halal food, which is naturally found in chicory. According to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), production of chicory roots in Africa was tons in 2016, and grew at the CAGR of 29.8% during 2014-16..

Key players in Global Chicory Products Market

Key players operating in the global chicory products market include Narasus Coffee Company, Cargill Inc, Starwest Botanicals Inc, Chicobel Pvt Ltd, Jarrow Formulas, Leroux, Pioneer Chicory, Delecto Fods, and Prewett’s Health Foods.

Manufacturers are launching new types of chicory products in order to meet rising demand from consumers. For instance, in January 2018, Arla foods launched fiber yoghurt with a flavor of blueberry. This product provides fiber in food and it contains 12 gram of chicory inulin.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2147