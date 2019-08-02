China’s To Build a Moon Station during the Next Lunar Mission

China announced plans to build a research base on the Moon’s surface sometime in the next 10 years.

In January 2018, China became the first nation to land a lunar vehicle on the far side of the Moon. Recently, Zhang Kejian, head of China National Space Administration announced plans to set up a research status near the south pole of the Moon. The Tiangong-1 space station is supposed to replace the current International Space Station, a collaboration between Russia, Canada, U.S., Japan, and Europe, which is scheduled to retire in 2024.

Furthermore, Chang’e-5, the successor to Chang’e-4, will be launched by the end of 2019, closely followed by the launch of a Mars probe. The lunar probe, Chang’e-5’s original mission to collect samples from the lunar surface was delayed from 2017 after the rocket that was supposed to launch the probe failed in another mission. China’s immediate plan will be to launch the Chang’e-5 by the end of this year with the purpose of bringing back lunar samples to the Earth.

As far as the plans to build a lunar base go, China isn’t the first and only country to be considering it. NASA has been particularly interested in building a lunar gateway as well as a station which would facilitate future manned lunar mission. “Instead of abandoning expensive vehicles after a single trip, we should contemplate creating a fuel depot to enable repeated visits to the moon and pave the way to Mars, and that’s exactly what NASA has proposed with the lunar Gateway.” Scott Pace, executive secretary of the U.S. National Space Council said during an event at the National Academies in Washington, U.S.

A lunar base could enable deeper lunar explorations and other missions in the solar system, but it is a distant, and tempting goal which may involve a collaborative effort of several nations, and China could be one of them.