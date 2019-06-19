Citrus can be found in a wide range of shape, size, color, and flavor. Citrus flavors range from acidic and distinctive light aroma of lime to rich sweet. Orange is one of the most widely recognized citrus flavor used in the food and beverages industry, followed by lemon. Artificial flavors are prepared from peel and fiber of citrus fruits. Citrus Oil is produced by hydro diffusion when steams run through the plant material. Then steam breaks down the cell of the plant and carries the essential in a container.

Market Dynamics

Diverse applications and health benefits of citrus flavors are the key factors driving the global citrus flavors market growth. Citrus fruits have many advantages such as rich in source of antioxidants and vitamin C, has low calorific value, boosts heart health, and may reduce the risk of kidney stones. Citrus fruits also helps in losing extra weight and improves digestion. Manufacturers prefer to add citrus flavors in the beverages due to its tangy taste and it also provides refreshing taste. Citrus flavors are widely used in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee and tea, soft drinks, and nutritional drinks.

Bulk availability of feedstock will create the opportunities for the manufacturers to innovate and develop new type of products. According to statistics of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), global production of combined lime & lemon and citrus fruits was 30.3 million tons in 2016 and grew at the rate of 3.6% during 2015-2016.

Market Outlook

North America held the highest market share in the global citrus flavor market in 2017. The region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to high preference for citrus flavor products and increasing popularity of citrus aromatherapy. According to International Trade Centre, lemon and sweet orange were the top essential oils preferred by the aromatherapist in 2014.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period. According to a statistics by Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), production of oranges in China will increase from 300,000 tons to 7.3 million tons in 2018, due to favorable weather conditions. Asia Pacific is major producer of citrus fruits in the world. For instance, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), Asia accounted for 55.9% of the world’s production of citrus fruits in Key factors such as research and development in food industry and availability of wide range of products are the driving factors.

Key players operating in the global citrus flavor market include Kerry Group Plc., Takasago International Corp., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp, Firmenich International SA, Symrise AG, Givaudan SA, Citromax Flavors Inc., and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. among others.