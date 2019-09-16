Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market Shares 2017: Checkout the Unexpected Future Growth in Forecast to 2025

*** The operating environment for global organizations is increasingly getting complex. This has left organizations playing catch-up with constantly emerging new business strategies. There is a growing demand for the inclusion of best-consulting services in sync with the organization’s business strategy. The transformation of functional areas can and should be integrated into every industry. At Coherent Market Insights, we closely interact with our clients to meticulously examine their business consulting needs and accordingly offer tailored solutions through our unmatched business insights and analytics. ***

Overview

Clinical mass spectrometry serves as a quantitative and qualitative analytical tool for assessment of complex mixtures in all the phases of drug development, including identification of the lead compound and their conformational details. Clinical laboratories use automation for the management of large number of samples through, either total automation systems or high level analyzer automation that are offered by clinical mass spectrometers such as Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI-TOF). These automated platforms assist effective processing of increasingly large workloads. Thus, clinical laboratories are among the largest end users of this technique. Moreover, the advancement in technology over the recent past, has enabled the ease of measuring and distinguishing separate contributions of molecules such as thyroid hormones and 25-hydroxyl vitamins D2 and D3. Application of translational research in the field of mass spectrometry has resulted in the discovery of blood-based biomarkers, endogenous metabolites, tumor markers, and new disease biomarkers. These advancements are expected to fuel adoption of clinical mass spectrometry devices.

Clinical diagnostic mass spectrometers have the capacity to analyze a limited range of samples such as biomarkers, proteins or drug molecules at once, even in cases of low concentrations thus, making them a valuable tool for diagnostic medical laboratories. Furthermore, it allows researchers to determine pharmacokinetic profiles of drugs that are administered in microdoses. The technology shift from traditional systems to high-resolution technologies such as the Quadrupole-Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry is expected to grow rapidly due to its benefits of accuracy, improved resolution, and sensitivity for clinical diagnostic applications.

The global clinical mass spectrometry market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,982.5 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

One of the key factors that make this report worth a purchase is the extensive outline it presents, pertaining to the competitive landscape of the industry. The study, on the basis of the competitive landscape, segments the market into the companies such as Agilent Technologies , Waters, Shimadzu Corporation, Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker, Mass Spectrometry Instruments (MSI), and Kore technology. These firms, as is observed, consistently vie with one another in order to accomplish a successful position in the industry.

The key region covered in this report are:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe

Middle East Africa: Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam

