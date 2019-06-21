Coconut Products Market Trends Worldwide and Foresight Research Report to 2026

Coconut flesh is highly nutritious and offers fibers, vitamins E, C, B1,B3, B5, and B6, and minerals such as iron, sodium, calcium, magnesium, selenium, and phosphorous. Coconut products offer multiple health benefits such as improvement in cardiovascular health, reduction of digestive problems, and aid in weight loss. Coconut water provides cardio-protective effect, boosts kidney health, aids in diabetes management, offers rehydrating effect post exercise, and aids in maintaining blood pressure levels. Increasing health awareness coupled with advantages of coconut products is driving growth of the global coconut products market.

Among products types, coconut oil segment is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. This is owing to its unique characteristics such as saturated fat content, stability, and biodegradability and it provides long shelf life to fried products.

Increasing demand for organic food products due to absence of chemicals used across the supply chain is providing new opportunities for coconut products. According to Organic Trade Association, sales of organic food increased by 6.4% in 2017, with respect to 2016, and reached US$ 45.2 billion. Therefore, advantages offered by organic coconut products are expected to boost growth of the coconut products in the market during the forecast period. Players operating in the global coconut products market are adopting various growth strategies such as product development and new product launches to cater to increasing demand for coconut milk powder and enhance their market share. For instance, the Coconut Company offers organic vegan coconut milk powder and vegan coconut milk powder to focus on the group of customers that prefer vegan and organic products.

The global coconut products market was valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), to reach US$ 13.14 billion by 2027.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global coconut products market in 2018, and is projected to be the dominant region over the forecast period. This is owing to abundant production of coconut and widespread uses of coconut milk in various cuisines is popular in Asian countries. For instance, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), Asia accounted for 82.6% of the global coconut production in 2016.

Key players dealing in coconut products in Middle East are focused on presenting their products in various trade shows such as Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo, Gulfood, and other events to increase public awareness on coconut products. For instance, products such as Protein Bar with coconut by Earth Origin for General Trading LLC and Coconut Water by Celebes Coconut Corporation will be promoted in Gulfood 2019.

Major players operating in the global coconut products market include The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd., Marico Ltd., Enature Organic Products, Ayam Sarl, Nestlé S.A., Renuka Foods PLC, S & P Industries Sdn Bhd, Shriram Coconut Products Limited, Star Heritage Products, and Pulau Sambu Singapore Pte Ltd.